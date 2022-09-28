"Living every Federer fan’s dream" - Tennis fans envious of Stefanos Tsitsipas for waking up next to racket signed by Roger Federer

During the recently concluded 2022 Laver Cup, Roger Federer, who bid adieu to tennis, gave Stefanos Tsitsipas a signed racquet along with a written message.

On Wednesday, the Greek posted a photograph in which the player can be seen peacefully sleeping on the bed with the racquet next to him resting on a pillow.

Since the Laver Cup began in 2017, this was the first time that Team Europe lost to Team World. John McEnroe's team was able to beat Bjorn Borg's team in the fifth attempt by a margin of 13-8.

While 24-year-old Tsitsipas gave his team one point on the first day by beating Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1, he failed to get three points on Day 3 as he fell to Frances Tiafoe 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8.

The highlight of the event remains Federer's retirement from professional tennis and with his bedroom photo, Tsitsipas has managed to make a lot of the Swiss legend's fans jealous.

"Is this @rogerfederer's racket? And Stef gets a chance to sleep with it? And did Roger sign it too? Omg Stefanos Tsitsipas living the life we dream about, honestly he deserves it. This is so wholesome," a fan tweeted.

ForeveRFed @FedGirlForever

And Stef gets a chance to sleep with it ? And did Roger sign it too ?

"The love he has for Federer is amazing. Would be cool if Federer coaches him in the near future. If anyone can make Stefanos a slam winner, it's Roger," a user wrote.

"The love he has for Federer is amazing. Would be cool if Federer coaches him in the near future. If anyone can make Stefanos a slam winner, it’s Roger," a user wrote.

"I used to sleep with a Messi jersey beside me till I was 14. If I get a Messi or Rafa signed merchandise, I'll do the same again with it for the rest of my life. So I totally understand this from Tsitsipas," another tweet read.

"I used to sleep with a Messi jersey beside me till I was 14. If I get a Messi or Rafa signed merchandise, I'll do the same again with it for the rest of my life. So I totally understand this from Tsitsipas," another tweet read.

Thank You Roger 🎩🪄 @KaushikRam25



So I totally understand this from Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas Mornings in London be like... Mornings in London be like... https://t.co/Qtqf9rLo6m I used to sleep with a Messi jersey beside me till I was 14 🤣. If I get a Messi or Rafa signed merchandise, I'll do the same again with it for the rest of my life.So I totally understand this from Tsitsipas twitter.com/steftsitsipas/… I used to sleep with a Messi jersey beside me till I was 14 🤣. If I get a Messi or Rafa signed merchandise, I'll do the same again with it for the rest of my life. So I totally understand this from Tsitsipas twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

poorvika @shaarleclair @steftsitsipas i’ve never wanted to be a tennis racket so much @steftsitsipas i’ve never wanted to be a tennis racket so much

Sam Mathew @Sammathew07

Even I have one

But not a signed one !! @steftsitsipas Roger's ProStaffEven I have oneBut not a signed one !! @steftsitsipas Roger's ProStaffEven I have one 😅But not a signed one !!😔

Emma🌻 @tennisemms twitter.com/steftsitsipas/… Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas Mornings in London be like... Mornings in London be like... https://t.co/Qtqf9rLo6m Stef became a tennis player just so that he could one day wake up next to a racquet signed by Rog, change my mind Stef became a tennis player just so that he could one day wake up next to a racquet signed by Rog, change my mind 😭 twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…

Darling92 @DD11279128 @steftsitsipas Rogi will always be proud of you, as you keep growing and stay strong @steftsitsipas Rogi will always be proud of you, as you keep growing and stay strong ⭐️ https://t.co/Mvff9Rbwq2

Stefanos Tsitsipas challenges Nick Kyrgios to a revenge match

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas after their match at 2022 Wimbledon

Like the rest of the players at the Laver Cup, Stefanos Tsitsipas is enjoying some time off before he begins practice for future events.

In a video for Tennis Channel International, the youngster threw a challenge at Nick Kyrgios for a 'revenge match' at Costa Navarino. The duo's last match came at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the Australian bounced back from a set down to win in four sets.

"Nick Kyrgios I challenge you to come here, we play a rematch. Mr. Kyrgios, please come to Costa Navarino, I'd like a revenge match and no talking this time," he said.

Kyrgios readily accepted the challenge, asking Tsitsipas to confirm the date, location, and pay.

"Done. Let's get this revenge match going. When and where and how much," Kyrgios said.

