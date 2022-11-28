Lleyton Hewitt admits to making efforts to get Nick Kyrgios in Australia's Davis Cup squad

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt has said that he tried to get Nick Kyrgios in following his team's Davis Cup final loss to Canada in Malaga on Sunday.

Playing their second final in four years, Canada started on the front foot, with Denis Shapovalov downing Thanai Kokkinakis in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) to give his team the lead. Felix Auger-Aliassime then beat Alex de Minaur, also in straight sets (6-3, 6-4), rendering the doubles match inconsequential as Canada won their first Davis Cup.

Things could have panned out differently for Australia had 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios been on the team. The World No. 22 is known for his big serves and blistering groundstrokes and Australia could have done with his firepower against the big-hitting Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime.

In a press conference, Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said that he tried 'hard' to bring in Kyrgios but had to make do with the team at his disposal. He said:

"I can't try any harder (smiling). Of course. I try and come here with the best possible team we could field."

De Minaur chimed in, saying:

"I have tried, as well. Just wasn't meant to be."

Australia are 28-time winners of the Davis Cup but last won the competition in 2003. Hewitt (59-21) is their most successful player, participating in a whopping 43 ties across 19 years.

Nick Kyrgios snubs Davis Cup for lucrative Saudi exhibition event

Nick Kyrgios last played the Davis Cup in 2019.

Nick Kyrgios is undoubtedly Australia's best player in singles and doubles and has had a fabulous 2022 season in both.

The 27-year-old reached his first Grand Slam final (lost to Novak Djokovic) at Wimbledon after combining with Thanasi Kokinakkis to win the Australian Open men's doubles title.

He most recently participated with Kokkiankis in doubles at the ATP Finals in Turin (exited in the group stage) but didn't join his teammates for the Davis Cup in Malaga.

The Wimbledon finalist hasn't taken part in the competition since 2019, but his decision to play at a lucrative Saudi Arabia exhibition event has raised eyebrows about his commitment to the team.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play the Diriyah Tennis Cup from December 8-10 in Saudi Arabia, where he's set to earn a six-figure appearance fee. He will then play in the World Tennis League in Dubai from December 19-24.

Cameron Norrie, Daniil Medvedev, Alexender Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka and Andrey Rublev are the other players set to take part in the exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

