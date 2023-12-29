"Lock him up and throw away the key" - Martina Navratilova slams Massachusetts police lieutenant accused of raping 12-year-old

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the arrest of a Winthrop police officer on child rape charges. Navratilova called for the officer to be locked up and the key thrown away, showing no sympathy for his alleged crimes.

Navratilova is not only a tennis icon, but also a vocal advocate for human rights and social justice. She came out as a lesbian in 1981 and has been an activist for LGBT issues.

The news that shocked Navratilova was the arrest of Lieutenant James Feeley, who was charged with rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child. The alleged victim was under 12 years old and told the police that Feeley had sexually assaulted him for about a year. (via NBC Boston)

Feeley reportedly confessed to his colleagues at a cemetery in Swampscott and was arrested on Tuesday. He appeared in court on Wednesday and was ordered to be held on $200,000 cash bail. He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor, stay away from the victim’s home, surrender his passport and firearms, and have no contact with children under 14. He will face at least 10 years in prison,m if convicted.

Navratilova reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, December 28.

"Lock him up and throw away the key!" Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova slams Iowa Governor for opting out of food assistance program for low-income family children

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds for rejecting a federal scheme that offers summer food aid to kids from poor families.

The Summer EBT program gives $40 per month to children to buy healthy food when they don’t have access to school meals during summer vacation. Iowa decided not to participate because of its $2.2 million part of the administrative costs and Reynolds’ view that it is not a sustainable solution.

"Federal COVID-era cash benefit programs are not sustainable and don’t provide long-term solutions for the issues impacting children and families. An EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic," Reynolds said in the news release (via Associated Press).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and challenged Reynolds’ reasoning behind the choice.

"Does she not realize so many kids are obese because the foods they eat are so unhealthy because of the expense??? How ridiculous… shame on this Governor," Martina Navratilova wrote.