"How ridiculous" - Martina Navratilova criticizes Iowa Governor for skipping food assistance program for low-income family children

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage at the decision of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to opt out of a federal program that provides food assistance to low-income children during the summer. Navratilova called the move "ridiculous" and "shameful".

The program, known as Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children (Summer EBT), gives $40 per month to each eligible child to help with food costs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) launched the program in 2011 as a pilot project to address the problem of food insecurity and hunger among children from low-income families, especially during the summer months when they do not have access to free or reduced-price school meals.

However, Iowa is one of the few states that has decided not to participate in the program for the summer of 2024, citing financial and ideological reasons. In a joint news release, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education said that the state would have to cover half of the administrative costs, which would amount to an estimated $2.2 million.

Moreover, Governor Reynolds argued that the program was not sustainable and did not provide long-term solutions for the issues impacting children and families.

"Federal COVID-era cash benefit programs are not sustainable and don’t provide long-term solutions for the issues impacting children and families. An EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic," Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the news release (via Associated Press).

Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter), to voice her displeasure and disbelief. She shared the article by the Associated Press that reported the news and added her comment:

"Does she not realize so many kids are obese because the foods they eat are so unhealthy because of the expense??? How ridiculous… shame on this Governor."

Martina Navratilova lauds US President Joe Biden’s move to pardon marijuana offenders

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her support for the decision made by US President Joe Biden to grant pardons to those convicted of the use and possession of marijuana on federal lands and in the District of Columbia.

President Biden's announcement of the pardon on Friday, December 22, extends to US citizens and lawful permanent residents who have engaged in personal use or possession of marijuana or faced convictions for similar federal offenses. The pardon, however, excludes individuals imprisoned for selling the drug or other marijuana-related offenses.

In response to the news, the 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed her approval through a tweet featuring a series of clapping hands emojis on Friday, December 22.