'Long road back' - Roger Federer reveals he was unsure if he wanted to keep playing

Roger Federer said that he had to consider his options after the second surgery on his knee amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Federer also talked about the effect of the lockdown on his personal life, and how he is coping with everything.

There has been plenty of speculation about Roger Federer's future ever since the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced he would be missing the rest of the 2020 season due to injury. The World No. 4 had already taken time off between the Australian Open and Wimbledon for an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, but since the recovery didn't go as planned he underwent a second surgery.

There isn't much consensus among fans and experts about whether Roger Federer will be competitive at the highest level when he returns in 2021, or whether he will return at all. And now the Swiss legend himself has weighed in on the issue, at the launch of his trainers called 'The Roger' (in partnership with On).

A lot of people are going to come out of lockdown mentally scarred: Roger Federer

As reported by GQ, Roger Federer talked about his future in tennis, and how hard this year has been for him personally due to his injuries and the pandemic.

"It has definitely been a big moment for me, with the coronavirus and the two operations I have had on my knee and I have had to consider if I really want to keep going [with my career]," said Federer. "It is easy for me to say that I do right now, but it is a long road back and I have to be patient with my recovery."

The fact that Roger Federer wants to keep going with his career will delight fans all over the world. However, his revelation that he considered retirement after his second surgery, together with his warning about having to be 'patient' with his recovery, could be seen as a worrying sign.

Roger Federer will turn 40 next year, which means his chances of winning big titles are dwindling every year. And although he currently leads his biggest rivals Rafael Nadal (19) and Novak Djokovic (17) in the Slam count, it might be just a matter of time before they overtake him - especially if Federer fails to add to his tally.

The Swiss further went on to talk about the pandemic and how it is affecting people's lives on a day-to-day basis.

"Speaking more generally about the coronavirus, I think it is a time for reflection and for us all to remember what is really important in life – family, friends, health. And you go back to basics really," Roger Federer said.

"I know some people have found it difficult being at home, some people have been scared, and I think now is the time for us all to care and look out for each other,” he added. "Personally, I think a lot of people are going to come out of lockdown scarred mentally, so I think we can all help each other get over that. For me, I have been busy looking after my kids, so I can't complain, but I know it has been hard for other people."

Today, 6 July, marks a very special date for Roger Federer; it was the day he won his first Wimbledon title in 2003. It also marks the date on which he lost out narrowly to Rafael Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final, a match that many claim to be one of the greatest sporting events of all time.

Federer referred to the former event as he talked about the launch of his new trainers.

"Today is 17 years since I won my first Wimbledon title, so it is a special day for me anyway. Although I am obviously disappointed not to be there with you guys like I would normally be, I am delighted to show you the design of my first trainer, The Roger. I've been partnered with On for nearly a year now and I am really enjoying working with a Swiss brand that I have a real affection for," said the Swiss legend.