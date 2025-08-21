"Longer than Iga Swiatek’s singles matches" - Casper Ruud makes amusing admission about hunger pangs after duo reach US Open mixed doubles final

Casper Ruud made a hilarious admission after he and Iga Swiatek secured progress to the mixed doubles final at the ongoing 2025 US Open. Ruud and Swiatek's first two mixed doubles matches were relatively straightforward, but their semifinal outing was anything but.

After dispatching the pairs of Frances Tiafoe/Madison Keys and Lorenzo Musetti/Caty McNally in straight sets in the first round and quarterfinals respectively, the Norwegian and the Pole locked horns with top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula on Wednesday, August 20. Draper and Pegula won the first set 5-3, but Ruud and Swiatek stormed back to win the next two sets 5-3 and 10-8.

Following the conclusion of the longest mixed doubles match so far at this year's US Open, Casper Ruud spoke up about his hunger pangs.

"I’m gonna eat a little bit. I’m a little hungry," Ruud said during the post-match, on-court interview.

The Norwegian subsequently joked about how the match went on for a longer duration compared to some of the singles matches partner Iga Swiatek has played so far in her career. Over the years, the Pole has made a name for herself by registering 'bagels' (6-0) against her opponents. For instance, in the women's singles final at this year's Wimbledon Championships, she 'double-bageled' (6-0, 6-0) Amanda Anisimova.

"It was a long match. It was longer than Iga’s normal singles matches," Ruud added.

Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek to face defending US Open mixed doubles champions in final

Sara Errani (left) and Andrea Vavassori (right) at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

No. 3 seeds Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek face the daunting challenge of coming out on top against defending US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the final.

Errani and Vavassori, both doubles specialists from Italy, have so far engineered the exits of Taylor Fritz/Elena Rybakina, Andrey Rublev/Karolina Muchova, and Christian Harrison/Danielle Collins. The Italians are yet to drop a set in the revamped mixed doubles competition at Flushing Meadows.

The all-Italian duo has made it clear that their 2025 US Open mixed doubles campaign is not only about their collective goal to defend their crown successfully, but also to represent other doubles players who didn't get the chance to participate at the hardcourt Major due to the controversially revamped category.

At the time of writing, the mixed doubles final was already underway, with Errani and Vavassori having established a commanding 3-0 first-set lead.

