"Look whose weird feet are back in New York" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle teases him as they unwind after his US Open QF run

Taylor Fritz spent some downtime with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle following a quarterfinal run at the 2023 US Open, where he was defeated by World No.1 Novak Djokovic.

After early exits in the second and first rounds in 2021 and 2022, respectively, this is the American's deepest run at his home slam.

He kicked his feet up after gaining a spot in the rankings and registering an impressive 49-20 win-loss record so far.

The World No. 8's girlfriend and social media influencer, Morgan Riddle, took to Instagram to share a picture of the couple with a laptop and some food on their hotel bed.

They were warming up to watch Netflix's live-action adaption of the popular anime, One Piece.

"So excited to watch this," she wrote.

She hilariously made fun of the 6'5" athlete's high-arched feet sticking out of the frame and commented with lovey-dovey emojis:

"Also look whose weird feet are back in new york."

Morgan Riddle via Instagram stories.

Riddle supported and cheered for Fritz throughout his stint at the US Open from his player's box.

The fashion influencer chronicled her experience at the Grand Slam event and shared it via her vlog and social media channels. Her posts often include her boyfriend's matches and her outfits at tournaments.

Taylor Fritz to be part of Team World at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz will be a part of Team World at the upcoming Laver Cup in Vancouver scheduled from Friday, September 22-24.

This will be the American's third appearance for Team World at the tournament after Geneva in 2019 and O2 in London in 2022. He successfully contributed to his team's success in lifting their maiden cup last year.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Felix Auger Aliassime, Tommy Paul, Francisco Cerundolo, and Ben Shelton will be the six players on Team World this year, led by Captain John McEnroe.

The American expressed excitement at reuniting with the team for the event's sixth edition, stating that they will need to be at their "best" to win the trophy again, given the game's uncertainty.

"Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’m really excited to be back for Team World this year," Taylor Fritz told the Laver Cup officials.

"We had an awesome time in London last year, the team had great energy, and finally getting that win has given us a lot of confidence. But, Frances, Felix and I know from experience how quickly momentum can shift in Laver Cup so we will need to be at our best," he added.