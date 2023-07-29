Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle teased the top-ranked American with a peculiar celebration before praising him for reaching the 2023 Atlanta Open semifinals on Friday, July 28.

Following his win over Yibing Wu in the second round, No. 1 seed Fritz took on former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event. The Japanese, who was on a comeback trail after a hiatus of almost two years, was contesting his first tour-level event in Atlanta.

Nishikori, who previously defeated Jordan Thompson and Juncheng Shang, entered the match with a hefty 3-0 head-to-head lead over Fritz. The World No. 9, however, took advantage of his own impressive run of form and Nishikori’s lack thereof, as he rushed to a smooth-sailing 6-4, 6-2 victory in one hour and 13 minutes.

By doing so, the 25-year-old reached his seventh ATP semifinal of the season. He previously achieved the feat at the Dallas Open, the Mexican Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the BMW Open, the Geneva Open, and during his title run at the Delray Beach Open.

The American’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle was thus ecstatic about his significant win and celebrated it on social media. The influencer, who wasn’t able to accompany Fritz in Atlanta, recorded the video of his post-match on-court interview and teased him by hilariously adding a ‘scowl’ filter on her Instagram stories.

She later made another video realizing that the former World No. 5 won’t be too pleased about the mockery and praised him on making the semifinals.

“Ya. He’s gonna kill me for that one but 7th semi final this year!! So prouda you baby @taylor_fritz,” Riddle wrote.

Taylor Fritz will now face compatriot J. J. Wolf for a spot in the ATP 250 final in Atlanta, on Saturday, July 29.

"She holds me accountable because she actually cares about my success" – Taylor Fritz on girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been together since 2020. The social media influencer has since toured around the world to support the top-ranked American during his tennis matches.

She has also promoted the racket sport on her social media platforms, with a mission “to make tennis cool again.” Recently, she featured as an official fashion presenter at Wimbledon 2023.

Fritz has frequently praised Riddle for her contribution to the sport, as well as his career. The couple’s personal life was also highlighted in Netflix’s documentary series Break Point.

During a recent Break Point cast reunion, the 2022 Indian Wells champion revealed how his girlfriend brought out the best in him.

“She just pushes me a lot to stay disciplined. She holds me accountable because she actually cares about my success. I think that a really important thing is to have someone that just wants the best for you and shares the same goals. She also pushes me to do all the right things," Taylor Fritz said.