"Looks like Roger Federer put so much $$$ in his mouth";"Such a scam" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's Laver Cup debut announcement

Carlos Alcaraz's announcement that he will be making his Laver Cup debut in 2024 has prompted strong reactions on social media given the scheduling of the event and the Spaniard's recent slump.

The organizers of the Laver Cup revealed that Alcaraz, who is the first player to have signed up for the competition to be hosted in Berlin, will represent Team Europe next year.

Fans have remained largely unimpressed both by the news of Alcaraz's participation in the Laver Cup and by the significance of the tournament itself.

One Twitter (now X) user cast serious doubts on the 20-year-old's ability to play the team event while also opining that Roger Federer had a role to play in getting Alcaraz on board.

"There is no way he will play all with his injury past. Looks like Roger put so much $$$ in his mouth"

Another user commented wryly that there was a chance that the World No. 2 would take part in the Laver Cup if he lost the earlier tournaments in the opening rounds.

"Way too much tennis. If he gets first rounded in a couple of tournaments, then maybe he will"

The sarcasm continued to unfold with another tennis fan stating that the tournament organizers started some early damage control following the "flop" of the Vancouver event earlier this year.

"They started the damage control for the flop of this year's one early"

Several others also commented on Carlos Alcaraz's Laver Cup participation. Here are some of the reacions:

"What Carlos Alcaraz has achieved at such a young age is unbelievable" - Bjorn Borg

Borg was all praise for Carlos Alcaraz

Captain Bjorn Borg is keen to retake the Laver Cup with Carloz Alcaraz set to join Team Europe in 2024.

Team Europe, which reigned supreme from 2017 to 2021 (the tournament was not held in 2020), lost to Team World twice in a row in 2022 and 2023.

Last year's event, which was headlined by Roger Federer's farewell, witnessed Team World winning their maiden Laver Cup title. John McEnroe's team held onto the title earlier this year as well in a one-sided victory.

“I’m leaving no stone unturned for 2024. The goal is to win and having Carlos commit to Team Europe’s cause is a thrilling start to what I anticipate will be an exceptional roster," Bjorn Borg was quoted as saying on lavercup.com.

“What Carlos has achieved at such a young age is unbelievable. He’s a unique talent and should bring great energy to the team. I look forward to writing his name on the lineup card,” the Swedish tennis great added.

The 2024 Laver Cup is scheduled to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin from September 20.

