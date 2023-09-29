"Looks so much like walking in the footsteps of Serena Williams" - Marion Bartoli on Coco Gauff's 'fairytale' US Open title run

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli recently lavished praise on 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff for her incredible run in the tournament.

Gauff endured a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 French Open finals at the hands of Iga Swiatek. But a year later, her journey finally reached its much-deserved destination as she won her first major title at her home Slam.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted in an explosion of celebratory cheers earlier this month when the American won the title by defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The 19-year-old became the youngest player since Serena Williams to claim the trophy at Flushing Meadows. Williams had secured the title in 1999 at the age of 18. defeating Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the championship final.

Marion Bartoli discussed Coco Gauff's US Open victory in the latest episode of Match Point and predicted that the youngster would win multiple Grand Slam titles and become the World No. 1 player.

"Multiple Grand Slam winner and number one in the world, absolutely without a doubt. She’s so driven and she wants that so much," Bartoli said.

The former World No. 7 believes her story to be something out of a fairytale as Coco Gauff won the title almost exactly a year after tennis legend Serena Williams had retired from the sport at the same venue, and that the teenager is following in the footsteps of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"I think there’s just a fairytale story. It looks so much like walking in the footsteps of Serena – of course it’s a big gap between winning one and winning 23, but I just think she has a complete package. She thinks like a 30-year-old even though she’s 19. The physicality and the fitness are just incredible," Marion Bartoli said.

"I feel like I'm a little bit in shock in this moment" - Coco Gauff after winning her first Grand Slam title

Coco Gauff pictured with the 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff admitted in her victory speech that she was shocked after winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. She added that losing in the Roland-Garros final last year was heartbreaking, but that this victory was even sweeter because of it.

"It means so much to me, I feel like I'm a little bit in shock in this moment. That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me but I realised God puts you through tribulations and trials and this makes this moment even sweeter than I could imagine," she said.

The American added that her faith has played a significant role and that she was grateful for this moment.

"[My faith] has been so important. I don't pray for results, I just ask that I get the strength to give it my all and whatever happens, happens. "I'm so blessed in this life so I'm just thankful for this moment, I don't have any words for it to be honest," Coco Gauff said.

After her exploits at the New York Slam, Coco Gauff is currently in Beijing for the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament that begins on Monday (October 2).

