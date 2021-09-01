Lorenzo Musetti claims Roger Federer is his fashion inspiration, says he tries to "copy" the Swiss' style

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti recently revealed that he considers Roger Federer to be his inspiration when it comes to his fashion choices.

Although Musetti is still in his teens and is yet to establish himself fully on the tour, he has already shown interest in how he presents himself to the world. Last year, the Italian landed himself on the cover page of men's lifestyle magazine Esquire Italia.

The 19-year-old, like Roger Federer, has a very traditional attitude towards fashion. They both seem to prefer old-school formal attire, and believe in the importance of upholding history.

Federer, in fact, has frequently been seen sporting a formal cardigan and full-sleeved trousers at Wimbledon. Even in his public appearances, the 40-year-old dresses quite elegantly and makes sure to keep things simple and classic.

That habit of the Swiss' was commended by Lorenzo Musetti in a recent interview with ATP. The teenager believes Federer has an iconic fashion style, which is why he often tries to copy it.

"Roger Federer (is my fashion inspiration)," Musetti said. "Even if he doesn’t show too much, he is one of the icons in fashion. His look is always elegant, simple but classic and elegant. I try to copy him a little bit and I think it is working."

Lorenzo Musetti went on to claim that for non-tennis matters, Roger Federer has always served as his inspiration.

"My inspiration off the court was always Roger," the Italian added.

When asked to name his go-to outfit, Musetti said that he likes to keep it "simple" - long blue pants, a white T-shirt, sneakers and a jacket.

"I keep it simple. Blue pants, [usually] long pants," Musetti said. "Nike shoes [or] sneakers and a white t-shirt and one jacket. Really simple without so many collars, nice and easy."

Can Lorenzo Musetti emulate 19-year-old Roger Federer's result at this year's US Open?

Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open

When Roger Federer was into his 19th year in 2000, he made the fourth round at Roland Garros, suffered an opening-round exit at Wimbledon and progressed to the third round of the US Open.

Right now in 2021, Lorenzo Musetti is into his 19th year. And interestingly, like Federer, he too reached the fourth round in Paris and fell in the opening round at Wimbledon.

At the time of writing, Musetti is due to play Reilly Opelka in the second round of the US Open. If he manages to register a win against the American, Musetti will have matched Federer's Slam results from his 19th year.

But it is pertinent to note that Federer also made the third round of the Australian Open, while the Italian failed to make it to the main draw this year.

