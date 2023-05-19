Lorenzo Musetti enjoys a romantic vacation with girlfriend in Italy

Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti has been enjoying some downtime with his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri on vacation in Italy.

Lorenzo Musetti is one of the rising stars of the tennis world. He is currently ranked No. 19 in the ATP rankings. The 21-year-old has won two ATP titles in his career so far, the Hamburg Open and the Tennis Napoli Cup, both of which came in 2022.

He has also reached the quarterfinals of two Masters 1000 events - in Paris (2022) and Monte-Carlo (2023), where he defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Veronica Confalonieri is a French national and a graphic designer at Sky Sports (Italy). They made their relationship public on social media in 2022. The two have been inseparable ever since and have traveled to various destinations, including the Maldives, Monte-Carlo and Australia.

The latest stop on their itinerary is Italy, where they enjoy the country's beautiful scenery and culture. The couple shared some pictures of their trip on Instagram.

"Ti Porto al mare Io Ti Porto via (I take you to the sea I take you away)," Confalonieri captioned her post.

Musetti won the Australian Open boys' singles title in 2019 and reached the final of the US Open boys' singles in 2018. He made his ATP Tour debut in 2020 in Rome, where he beat former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka.

Musetti and Confalonieri are a perfect match for each other, as they both share a passion for tennis and travel. They are also very supportive of each other's careers and achievements.

Lorenzo Musetti revisits childhood memories of watching idol Roger Federer at the Italian Open

Lorenzo Musetti(L) and Roger Federer (R)

Lorenzo Musetti has always looked up to Roger Federer as his idol. He grew up watching the Swiss maestro dazzle the crowds at the Italian Open with his sublime tennis.

Now, Musetti is living his dream of playing and practicing on the same courts where he once admired Federer from afar.

In a recent chat with the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Musetti revealed how surreal it feels to follow in the footsteps of his idol at the prestigious event. He also reflected on the immense influence that Federer has had on him and many others in the tennis world.

"Probably being here with my parents when I was a child," Lorenzo Musetti said. "Looking up to be here as a player."

"I have one picture in my head that reminds me of me watching Federer playing doubles on the courts that are now practice courts and I was looking at him like my inspiration and now when I play on that court, I always remember him playing there and moving and having the steps on the court where I’m going now," he added. "It's really nice to have such old memories but really fresh in my mind."

When asked what he liked about Roger Federer, Musetti stated that he liked the 20-time Grand Slam champion's effortless approach to the game. He also appreciated the Swiss legend's relaxed demeanor on the court.

"I will say everything but if you ask me like one thing I'll say is his style," Musetti said. "He has his unique style of a combination of fun but also always elegant. A relaxed sort of chilled and sort of really in control and that is one thing that I admire the most probably."

Lorenzo Musetti also expressed his desire to adopt Federer's exceptional control.

"I think I’m trying to be like him," he said. "I’m trying to be more in control. But sometimes I am a little bit too nervous on court. So maybe I think I should better to comparing with Roger. But in some details I think we have the same thing, same movements on court. It is something that I always tried to do well since I was a kid, then until now and probably also in the future and try to be better."

Musetti recently lost to World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 of the ongoing Italian Open.

