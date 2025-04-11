Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica celebrates as Italian sets up Stefanos Tsitsipas clash in Monte-Carlo Masters QF

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri has shared personal images from the Monte-Carlo Masters after the Italian's impressive third-round win over compatriot Matteo Berrettini. Musetti ran out a comfortable winner against his fellow Italian, winning 6-3, 6-3.

The couple met in 2022 at a Super Tennis event when Musetti was given a Best Italian Player award at a Super Tennis event. They have a baby boy, Ludovico, who was born in March 2024. Confalonieri works at Sky Sports as a graphic designer and is fast becoming well-known as one of several tennis WAGs posting about their glamorous lives on the ATP Tour.

Musetti is seeded 13th at the Monte-Carlo Masters and started his campaign with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Bu Yunchaokete and followed this up with another comeback victory Jiri Lehecka (1-6, 7-5, 6-2) to set up a third-round match against Matteo Berrettini. The 23-year-old produced a splendid performance to win 6-3, 6-3 and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event for the second time in his career.

After the match, Confalonieri took to her Instagram account to post an image from the courtside in Monte-Carlo when her partner was interviewed after his victory over Berrettini, with her caption comprising of four arm emojis.

Veronica Confalonieri IG Story | Source: Veronica Confalonieri Instagram/@veronicaconfalonieri

Lorenzo Musetti will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters (Image Source: Getty)

After beating Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti will lock horns with defending champion and sixth seed Steffanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. The Greek booked his place in the last eight in Monte-Carlo after a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Nuno Borges.

Musetti and Tsitsipas have locked horns five times before, with the Greek coming out on top each time. Four of these matches came on clay, with the most recent of them taking place in the third round of the Italian Open in 2023. Tsitsipas won that fixture 7-5, 7-5.

If Musetti comes out on top, he will bag his first win over the Greek and reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal. Whoever comes out on top, will face either eighth seed Alex de Minaur or 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last four of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

