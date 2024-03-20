Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shares adorable glimpse of him with newborn baby son Ludovico as he celebrates 1st Father's Day

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, recently shared a heartwarming picture of the Italian with their newborn son, Ludovico, as they celebrated his first Father's Day.

Musetti and Confalonieri, a graphic designer for Sky Sports Italy, made their relationship official in late 2022. Despite Confalonieri's preference for privacy, the couple has shared glimpses of their special moments together on social media.

During Italy's Davis Cup Finals tie against the Netherlands, Musetti announced that he would soon become a father.

"Yes, at the end of March, I will become the father of a boy, I am very happy," he said (translated from Italian via Ubitennis).

On March 15, Musetti took to social media to share the news that Veronica Confalonieri had given birth to their son, Ludovico.

"15.03.2024 🎈LUDOVICO Buongiorno mondo 🐥," Musetti captioned his Instagram post.

Recently, Confalonieri posted a picture on social media of Musetti with their son Ludovico, and wished the World No. 24 a happy first Father's Day. In Italy, Father's Day is celebrated on March 19th, which coincides with St. Joseph's Day.

"First Father's Day. Congratulations @lore_musetti," Confalonieri captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Veronica Confalonieri's Instagram story

Lorenzo Musetti's best result of 2024 came at Qatar Open men's doubles

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2024 Adelaide International

Lorenzo Musetti achieved his best result of the season so far at the 2024 Qatar Open men's doubles event. He teamed up with compatriot Lorenzo Sonego for the matches. They kicked off their campaign by going up against the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in their opening match. The Italians emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(7), 3-6, 15-13, advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Musetti and Sonego were set to compete against the Finnish-Spanish pair of Emil Ruusuvuori and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but received a walkover, propelling them to the semifinals. There, they faced off against John-Patrick Smith and Andreas Mies, securing a win with a score of 6-2, 6-7(7), 10-7.

Despite their strong performance, Musetti and Sonego fell short in the championship match, where they were defeated by Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 7-6(7), 2-6, 10-8.

Lorenzo Musetti had also participated in the singles event at the 2024 Qatar Open, where he faced Zhizhen Zhang in the opening match and suffered a loss with a score of 6-2, 6-0.

Musetti will next compete at the 2024 Miami Open. He will kick off his campaign in Florida in the second round, having received a first-round bye.