"At the beginning, it was a bit of destabilizing news" - Lorenzo Musetti confirms he is expecting first child with girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri

Lorenzo Musetti has announced that he will be welcoming his first child with girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri in 2024.

Rumors were swirling about Musetti’s impending fatherhood since the Davis Cup group-stage matches in September, but the Italian tennis player confirmed the news only recently, ahead of Italy’s Davis Cup Finals tie against Netherlands.

Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Lorenzo Musetti, who made his relationship with Confalonieri public in late 2022, revealed that they are now expecting a baby boy in March 2024.

"Yes, at the end of March, I will become the father of a boy I am very happy," he said (translated from Italian via Ubitennis).

The 21-year-old added that the news initially took the couple by surprise, since they had to restructure their routines and lifestyle.

"Of course, at the beginning, it was a bit of destabilizing news, but not because I wasn't happy, on the contrary. But there are many things to think about with Veronica, a family base to create, a new couple structure, much more important than a wedding. A child is forever," Lorenzi Musetti said.

Lorenzo Musetti said that despite their young age, he and Veronica Confalonieri took the decision to welcome their child together without hesitation.

“I imagine it will be like this. Veronica and I made the decision to become parents without hesitation and with great firmness,” he said.

The World No. 27 further revealed how the couple is planning to raise their boy.

“We'll just have to organize ourselves but luckily she's from Sanremo and her parents are close by. We will be based in Monte Carlo,” he said.

Lorenzo Musetti on his and girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri's impending parenthood: "It will be nice to grow up together"

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Lorenzo Musetti, who is still in the early years of his tennis career, said that he is looking forward to growing up with his son together.

“It will be nice to grow up together, I hope to have a long career and that he can follow me. But above all to give him satisfaction on and off the pitch,” he expressed.

When asked about his son potentially following in his footsteps and becoming a tennis player, the 2022 Hamburg Open champion said that he won’t be objecting to the idea.

“Who knows, he will decide what to do. For sure, if he likes my sport and he wants to do this job, I won't stop him,” Musetti said.

Lorenzo Musetti scripted a decent campaign this season. He earned his first-ever win against a World No. 1 when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Italian also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 15 in June.

Musetti is now gearing up to represent Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Davis Cup. He will be joined by Jannik Sinner, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego, and Simone Bolelli as they vie for their country's first title since their maiden win in 1976.

The squad will take on Netherlands on Thursday, November 23.