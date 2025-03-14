Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica marks their arrival in Florida for Miami Open with heartwarming snap of Italian and their son Ludovico

Veronica Confalonieri, the girlfriend of Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti, has revealed that the couple is in Miami preparing for the Miami Open. Musetti is coming off a third-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost 6-3, 6-7(4), 3-6. to Arthur Fils, 6-3, 6-7((4), 3-6.

22-year-old Confalonieri works as a graphic designer at Sky Sports, Italy. The couple met in 2022 at a Super Tennis event where Musetti was picking up an award for Best Italian Player. Alongside her job at Sky, Confalonieri is another of a growing group of tennis spouses who model and promote products and services on social media. She also regularly posts images of her glamorous lifestyle.

Having arrived in Miami, Confalonieri took to her Instagram page to post a stylish photograph of Musettil holding their son, one-year-old Ludovico, as they walk towards the city's bright lights. She captioned the image:

"Welcome to Miami, Florida"

Veronica Confalonieri Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/veronica.confalonieri/?hl=en)

Confalonieri has 17,000 Instagram followers, and 10,000 on TikTok. She's happy to show her family on vacation, and has been pictured on holiday in the Maldives, Australia, and Monte Carlo.

Lorenzo Musetti has had a turbulent start to his season on the ATP tour

2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Musetti, currently ranked No. 17 in the world, has had an injury-affected start to the year. As a result, he's been forced to withdraw from several events. He did manage the quarterfinals at the Argentina Open, and also in Rio. He performed creditably at the Australian Open, extending American Ben Shelton to four sets before going out in the third round.

Musetti is currently Italy's second best player, behind World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He won his first of two ATP titles at the 2022 Hamburg European Open, registering his best career win beating then-World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz 6-4,6-7(6), 6-4 to take the trophy. He beat compatriot Matteo Berretini to win the Napoli Cup the same year, and took home a bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2024 also marked Musetti's best Grand Slam showing - a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. The 23-year-old knocked out Taylor Fritz in an epic five-set quarterfinal but then lost in straight sets to multi-Major winner Novak Djokovic. Musetti will be looking at the Miami Open as an opportunity to put his injury woes behind him, and a return to his 2024 form.

