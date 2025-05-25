Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica shows off her baby bump after 2nd pregnancy announcement days ahead of French Open

Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, recently showed off her baby bump while spending time with her sister and a friend, who also happen to be pregnant. Musetti and Veronica announced in the buildup to the 2025 French Open that the couple are on the verge of becoming parents for a second time. Their first child, son Ludovico, was born in March 2024.

On Saturday, May 25, a friend of Veronica took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself along with Musetti's girlfriend and her sister, with all three of them flaunting their respective baby bumps. She tagged them both in the picture and captioned it:

"W-E💙💙🤰🏻"

Later, Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shared the same picture as an Instagram Story of her own, captioning it using the following emojis:

"🥹😍"

Musetti's girlfriend Veronica (right) showing off her baby bump via an Instagram Story dated Saturday, May 25, 2025 (Source: Instagram/veronica.confalonieri)

Musetti confirmed Veronica's second pregnancy via an adorable Instagram post on Monday, May 19, nearly a week before the commencement of main draw matches at the 2025 French Open. The post featured a picture of Musetti and the couple's son Ludovico touching Veronica's baby bump. The Italian captioned the post:

"The family is growing #4🩵"

It didn't take long for the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jasmine Paolini to send their love to Musetti after they came to know about Veronica's second pregnancy.

Things are going great for Musetti not just on the family front, but on the tennis court as well. He has been in fine form so far on this year's European claycourt swing, and the Italian would be keen on making an impression at Roland Garros as well.

Lorenzo Musetti reached Monte-Carlo Masters final and semifinals of Madrid Open and Italian Open before heading to Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Lorenzo Musetti (right) during the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters' trophy presentation ceremony (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, Lorenzo Musetti reached the final, but ultimately had to settle for second-best as Carlos Alcaraz registered a fine comeback victory. He missed the Barcelona Open and returned to action at the Madrid Open, where he reached the semifinals. On this occasion, the Italian fell to a defeat in the last four at the hands of Jack Draper.

He made another run to the semis at the Italian Open. Here, he suffered another loss to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. His impressive displays so far on the clay courts of Europe should allow him to approach the 2025 French Open with confidence.

At the time of writing, Musetti is playing his first-round match at Roland Garros against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. If the ATP No. 7 manages to win, he will go on to face either wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

