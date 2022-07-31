Los Cabos Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The 2022 Los Cabos Open is one of two ATP tournaments taking place next week. It'll be held from August 1-6. The sixth edition of the ATP 250 event has attracted a rather strong field, which is headlined by World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian leads the pack as the top seed, followed by fellow top-10 player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who's the second seed. Defending champion Cameron Norrie is seeded third, while Miomir Kecmanovic is the fourth seed.

Veterans Fabio Fognini and Feliciano Lopez are also in the mix, while young talents like Brandon Nakashima and Tomas Martin Etcheverry will look to make an impact. The tournament lost a bit of star power following the withdrawals of Diego Schwartzman and John Isner.

Nevertheless, it's a strong field showcasing the depth of ATP talent. Here's all the information you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Los Cabos Open?

A relatively new addition to the ATP circuit, the inaugural edition of the Los Cabos Open was held in 2016. The tournament was organized with a view to revitalizing the tennis scene in Latin America. It's hosted in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Ivo Karlovic won the debut edition, with Sam Querrey, Fabio Fognini, Diego Schwartzman and Cameron Norrie joining him in the winner's circle over the years. Starting with this year's edition, the tournament will be held at the Cabo Sports Complex. The main stadium of the new venue has a seating capacity of 3500 spectators, while the second largest stadium will seat 1200 fans.

Players

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the second seed at the Los Cabos Open.

Top seed Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic headline the top half of the draw. The duo have received a bye into the second round. The former is likely to face Quentin Halys in the second round, while the latter could meet either Jordan Thompson or Yannick Hanfmann.

Fabio Fognini could be a prospective quarterfinal opponent for Medvedev down the line. Brandon Nakashima, the runner-up last year, is also in this half of the draw. He's up against a qualifier in the first round, with a potential quarterfinal clash against Kecmanovic on the horizon.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie, the second and third seeds respectively, headline the bottom half of the draw. They've also received a bye into the second round.

Auger-Aliassime is likely to kick off his campaign against John Millman, while Norrie, the defending champion, could begin against Tseng Chun-hsin. Fernando Verdasco and Thanasi Kokkinakis will square off in the first round. Feliciano Lopez is up against Radu Albot in his opener.

Click here to view the 2022 Los Cabos Open draw.

Schedule

The qualifying matches will be played on July 30-31. The first-round matches will commence on Monday, August 1 and end on the following day. The second round will take place on Wednesday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are to be contested on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $822,110. The winner will walk away with a cash prize of $131,430 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Rankings Points Champion $131,430 250 Runner-up $71,065 150 Semifinalist $39,250 90 Quarterfinalist $22,305 45 Second round $12,825 20 First round $7,680 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Los Cabos Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be telecast on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

