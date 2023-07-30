Los Cabos Open 2023: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The Los Cabos Open 2023 will start on July 31, and we are all set to witness the last ATP tournament that will take place in Mexico.

Daniil Medvedev won the tournament in 2022 after beating Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 in the final. Although the Russian will not defend his title, there are some pretty good players in the main draw, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norriem Tommy Paul, Borna Coric and Alex de Minaur.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the ATP 250 tournament:

What is the Los Cabos Open?

The Los Cabos Open is a hard-court tournament that takes place in Los Cabos, Mexico. The inaugural edition of the competition took place in 2016 and Ivo Karlovic won it by beating Feliciano Lopez 7-6(5), 6-2 in the final.

Sam Querrey, Fabio Fognini, Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie and Daniil Medvedev are the other past champions.

Venue

The Cabo Sports Complex in Los Cabos, Mexico is the venue for the ATP 250 event.

Players

Cameron Norrie in action at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the top seed at the Los Cabos Open and a heavy favorite to win the tournament considering his quality. 2021 champion Cameron Norrie is seeded second at the ATP 250 competition and is capable of becoming the first player to win it multiple times, if he is at his best.

Third seed Tommy Paul, and fourth seed Borna Coric, are both capable of contending for the title, as is fifth seed Alex de Minaur. Nicolas Jarry, Dominik Koepfer and Ilya Ivashka complete the list of seeded players in Los Cabos.

Schedule

The main draw for the Los Cabos Open will start on July 31 with the first round. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled to take place on August 3 and 4 respectivelt, while the men's singles final will be held on August 5.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the men's tournament at the Los Cabos Open is $852,480 and the men's singles champion will earn $129,660 and 250 ranking points.

Here is the full prize money and ranking points breakdown for the competition:

Prize Money Ranking points breakdown Champion $129,660 250 Runner-up $75,630 150 Semifinal $44,465 90 Quarterfinal $25,765 45 Round of 16 $14,960 20 Round of 32 $9,145 0

Where to Watch?

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the ATP 250 tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel. UK : Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video. Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports. Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.