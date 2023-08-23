Novak Djokovic fans online lost their cool after the Serb was accused of consuming illegal supplements during his final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open.

Djokovic outdid Alcaraz in a nearly-four-hour-long battle on an extremely hot day in Mason, Ohio, to take home the Cincinnati Open trophy on Sunday, August 20. Both players struggled with the heat but the Serb eventually managed to get across the finish line despite being a match point down in the second set.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also suffered from heat stroke at one point and required medical treatment. A few tennis fans online alleged the Serb consumed prohibited substances to stay in contention in the match.

The accusations angered Djokovic fans who vehemently denounced the allegations.

"Djokovic has never done anything illegal, everything he drinks, eats, or takes a restroom break for is allowed. He is tested for everything possible on a weekly basis and they have never found anything illegal, and his relationship with the team is a private matter," one fan wrote.

Another fan posted a video in which Alcaraz can be seen receiving a drink from the stands and argued that every player consumes mixtures provided by their team.

"All this bitterness is because Novak came from the brink of defeat to overcome Carlos. Can’t accept defeat gracefully. Anyone who watches tennis regularly has seen players get mixtures from their team including Carlos (seen here)! But no, sore losers can’t be as gracious as the man they support. Cry more," they tweeted.

One user feared Alcaraz's fanbase might get influenced by Rafael Nadal fans.

"Hope Alcaraz’s fan base doesn't get hjacked by the extremist Rafa fans," they wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"This rivalry just gets better" - Novak Djokovic after Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Cincinnati Open presentation ceremony.

After winning the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic admitted it was one of the most demanding matches he has ever played in his career.

“Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player. It's unbelievable," he said during his on-court interview. "From the beginning 'til the end we've both been through so much, so many ups and downs, highs and lows, incredible points, poor games, heat strokes, coming back.”

The 36-year-old went on to laud their burgeoning rivalry and called the young Spaniard an "amazing player."

“This rivalry just gets better. It gets better and better. Amazing player. Tonnes of respect for him. For such a young player to show so much poise in important moments is impressive,” he added.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will be seeded No. 1 and 2 at the US Open beginning on August 28.

