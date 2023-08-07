"Losing 1st round in Wimbledon, it was tough" - Coco Gauff reflects on quick turnaround, credits God & church family after Citi Open triumph

Coco Gauff thanked God and her church family after winning the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open on Sunday, August 6.

Gauff concluded her amazing run in Washington with a straight-sets victory over fourth-seed Maria Sakkari in the summit clash. The World No. 7 didn't drop a single set during her run at the national capital to lift her second trophy of the season and fourth overall. The American had earlier won the Auckland Open at the start of the year.

Coming into the match, Sakkari carried the psychological advantage of leading the head-to-head count 4-1 against Gauff but the latter paid no mind to her recent past to emerge victorious 6-2, 6-3. The third seed hit seven aces against Sakkari and broke her serve six times in the tie.

After the win, Gauff walked up to the podium with the 'heavy' trophy and said:

"Ok.. this is heavy. I'll be able to do it. I didn't go to the gym for nothing”

The youngster extended her gratitude to God and everyone praying for her at the church after a dismal outing at Wimbledon. She said:

"I want to thank my Father God for this. After losing 1st round Wimbledon it was a tough situation. A lot of prayer, a lot of support from my church family. So thank you to him & those who support me."

The 19-year-old also acknowledged Sakkari for her kind words after the match, saying:

"All the words she said about me is really all I could say about her. She’s one of the players I look up to on tour to be honest. I remember first coming on tour & she was one of the nicest people. Thank you for being the person you are."

Coco Gauff to continue with advisor Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff celebrates a point: Citi Open

Before the Washington Open, Coco Gauff roped in former World No. 4 Brad Gilbert on a trial basis but after her Washington success, the teen has decided to continue with the American.

"I mean, we were just trying it this week, but obviously, I think, with the way it's been going, we are going to continue. You know, with anyone, you don't want to say, Let's plan for a long time. I really only had one conversation with him in person, and that was at Wimbledon," she said.

Gauff remarked that she was enjoying her time with Gilbert and coach Pere Riba, adding:

"Originally we just, you know, said, Let's see how this week goes, you know, how everything goes. I'm thinking that it's pretty obvious the differences that he and Pere have made in the short amount of time, and I like the way the team dynamic, everyone is getting along, so that's the most important part."