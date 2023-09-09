Tennis fans shared hilarious reactions to spotting Martina Navratilova in Maria Sharapova's vicinity at the 2023 US Open women's final, following the former's recent dig at the Russian.

On Saturday, September 9, Sharapova and Navratilova were spotted taking in the action inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. They were in attendance as Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka battled it out for their respective maiden US Open title.

Their proximity to each other follows a controversial remark made by the 18-time Grand Slam champion regarding the Russian. A recent poll, conducted on X (formerly Twitter) by the World of Statistics, invited users to vote on the best female tennis player of all time from a list that featured Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Sharapova, and Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova expressed disbelief over Maria Sharapova's inclusion in the poll among such legends of the game. She also discouraged fans from participating in the vote, referring to the five-time Grand Slam champion's presence as a "joke."

"What a joke- I mean Maria? Really? Don’t even bother voting," she posted.

A fan shared an image of Navratilova and Sharapova watching the battle between Gauff and Sabalenka in the US Open final play out with only a seat's distance between them. The seating arrangement sparked humorous reactions from fans.

"Masha snatched her wig I am cryiiiing," a fan commented.

One fan commented on Navratilova's audacity to sit in the five-time Grand Slam champion's presence after her recent remark.

"Oh you have a lot of nerve even sitting in her presence @Martina, a nasty piece of work!!!" the fan posted.

One user pointed out the awkwardness of the situation.

"How awkward," the user wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Maria Sharapova: "I appreciate where the sport has taken me, but I definitely love seeing it from the outside now"

Maria Sharapova at the 2023 US Open

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from professional tennis in February 2020, just after the Australian Open. Over the course of her career, the Russian won five Major titles, achieved the career Grand Slam and held the World No. 1 ranking for 21 weeks.

In an interview with People, Sharapova expressed satisfaction with her life after retirement and opened up about how happy she is to be watching the sport from the sidelines.

"I'm very happy with where I am at this stage of life. I appreciate what the sport has taught me and where it's taken me, but I definitely love seeing it from the outside now," Maria Sharapova said.

She also expressed her enjoyment over attending the 2023 US Open, emphasizing the special significance of the New York Major holds for her.

"I love it. I love having an outsider's perspective. I love watching the new generations unfold, and the sport in general. In fact, I think the US Open is the only tennis event that I've been to in person since I retired. It's a really special one, with the energy of the crowds there," she said.