"Lots of respect for the poise with which she has dealt with all the hubbub" - Angelique Kerber on Iga Swiatek

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber recently showered praise on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In an interview with the official website of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix while in Leipzig for the Opera Ball, Kerber reflected on Swiatek's season and her 37-match winning streak, while praising her for the way she has dealt with the pressure.

"I’ve got lots of respect for the poise with which she has gone about everything. I have to take my hat off to her for the way she has dealt with all the hubbub surrounding her. She’s after all still only 21. I know her well and am eager to find out how much longer she will continue at the same high level,” she said.

Kerber praised the Pole's consistency this year after the World No. 1 won two Grand Slam titles (French Open and US Open) while also winning a couple of Masters titles along with others.

"It’s mainly her consistency. This season, she’s not only won the Grand Slams in Paris and New York but also the tournaments in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome as well as the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart," she said.

The 34-year-old German praised Swiatek for her mental strength and called her "a player that is very difficult to beat."

"She’s mentally strong and continues to work hard even after all her successes. That and the intensity that marks her game on court from the start right up until the end makes her a player that is very difficult to beat,” she said.

While Swiatek is currently sitting comfortably at the top of the WTA rankings, Angelique Kerber is expecting American teenager Coco Gauff to challenge her in the future.

"I think Iga will head the world rankings for a long while. One player that’s come on very well and who has shown, and not only at the US Open, that she is also able to play consistently good tennis under pressure is Coco Gauff. I feel she will also soon be in a position to win Grand Slams and challenge for top spot,” she stated.

"A totally different perception to the one you get when you’re standing on court" - Angelique Kerber on watching a match on television

Angelique Kerber is a three-time Grand Slam champion.

Angelique Kerber shed some light on the difference between watching a Grand Slam on television and taking part in one.

The three-time Grand Slam winner stated that she can analyze certain matches well on television, adding that watching players from the beginning now gives her a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses.

"It’s a totally different perception to the one you get when you’re standing on court yourself," she said.

"When you watch a match from the beginning to the end then you see more details and can better analyse certain situations. For one or the other players, I now know far better what I have to look out for should I face them again,” she added.

