"Love to come back home" - Ana Ivanovic visits Serbia with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, shares highlights from their time in Belgrade

Ana Ivanovic recently visited her home country of Serbia with her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger and shared highlights from their time in Belgrade

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger got married in Venice in 2016. Together they have three sons; their first son Luca was born in 2018, Leon was born a year later, and their youngest son was born in May 2023. The family of five currently resides in Westendorf, Austria.

Recently, Ivanovic took to social media to share a series of pictures of her time in Serbia. In the first picture, the former World No. 1 can be seen standing in front of the Belgrade Fortress. Another picture featured her posing with Schweinsteiger. Another picture featured her standing at the gates of the Belgrade Fortress.

The former World No. 1 also shared several other photos of her time in Belgrade, which is her hometown. All the pictures featured Ivanovic sporting a vibrant green t-shirt, denim pants, and white sneakers. To complete her look, she accessorized with a light green bag, black sunglasses, and a hat.

"Always love to come back home 🇷🇸 🫶 ," Ivanovic captioned her Instagram post.

Similarly, Schweinsteiger also shared a series of pictures from his time in Belgrade.

"Hello Belgrade 🇷🇸 ," Schweinsteiger captioned his Instagram post.

Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger visited Los Angeles before their trip to Serbia

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger a the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Last month, Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger visited Los Angeles before taking their recent trip to Serbia. The couple was in L.A. to attend the 96th Academy Awards ceremony (Oscars 2024) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. They were invited to the ceremony by Rolex, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer.

During the event, Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger also met Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, who were seated next to them. Ivanovic shared a photo of the group together on social media.

"Seat neighbors @rogerfederer," Ivanovic captioned her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Ivanovic's Instagram story

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger also spent some time with American former World Cup alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn at a pre-Oscars event.

After the Oscars, Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger decided to extend their stay in the City of Angels and spent a day at the beach. The former World No. 1 shared pictures from their time in L.A. on social media.

"L.A. photo dump," Ivanovic posted on X (formerly Twitter) last month.

