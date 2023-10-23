"Love him, gives haters new reasons to cry everyday" - Ben Shelton's response to Arthur Fils copying his camera message delights tennis fans

Ben Shelton's response to Arthur Fils, who copied his camera message while competing at the European Open, sparked delighted reactions from tennis fans.

Following impressive runs to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the US Open this season, Shelton broke new ground in his career by winning his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Japan Open in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old defeated Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the final in one hour and 23 minutes to become the youngest champion in Tokyo since Lleyton Hewitt, who triumphed in 2001 at the age of 20.

Following his win, Ben Shelton left a message for Arthur Fils on the camera, responding to the Frenchman's imitation of his 'Humble and Hungry' comment on the camera a day before. The 19-year-old had done so after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the European Open final.

"Show me something Arthur," Shelton wrote on the camera.

The playful exchange between the two rising stars elicited delighted reactions from tennis fans, many of whom praised the American for showcasing his personality.

"Love him, gives haters new reasons to cry everyday," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"He just won his first ATP title and he's making memes with his friend, I like this kid," another fan commented.

Screengrab from Reddit

Other fans, meanwhile, expressed their admiration for Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils' friendship. One fan hilariously suggested that they were establishing the new bromance on tour, eclipsing Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's camaraderie.

"Filston is the new Sincaraz," one fan wrote.

"Yeah that's cute," another fan chimed in.

Screengrab from Reddit

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Screengrab from Reddit

Ben Shelton extends his gratitude to his family and coaching team after winning maiden ATP title in Tokyo

Ben Shelton wins the Japan Open title

Following his triumph in the Japan Open final, Ben Shelton extended his heartfelt gratitude towards his coaching team for their tireless efforts.

"I would like to thank my team, I feel very grateful that God has put you on my path. Thank you very much for all the work you do for me, I know that I am not easy sometimes, but I appreciate all the daily work, as hard as mine, to be at the top," Shelton said during the presentation ceremony.

The American also thanked his family, especially his mother, for following his campaign regardless of how late it was in the United States when he played.

"I would also like to thank all my family at home, who are following the tournament on television throughout the week, regardless of the time, especially my mother, who has not missed a match," he added.

Ben Shelton will be in action at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna next. The American will lock horns with second seed Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster first-round clash to commence his campaign at the ATP 500 event.