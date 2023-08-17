Latvian Jelena Ostapenko's cold handshake with Elena Rybakina after her loss at the 2023 Cincinnati Open became the talk of the tennis world on Wednesday, with several fans calling for more professionalism and grace by players at WTA events.

Kazakh tennis star Elena Rybakina matched up against the 2017 French Open champion in the second round of the Cincinnati Open and clinched a 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and 17 minutes.

Going into the fifth career clash between the duo, the head-to-head record was level at 2-2 after Rybakina won at the Australian Open and the Italian Open earlier this year.

Tensions were running high in the Cincinnati Open match as Ostapenko clinched the opening set by a whisker in the tiebreak. Rybakina managed to claim the second set by breaking the 2017 French Open champion twice.

In the deciding set, the Kazakh eventually served for the match and triumphed after a faulty return by the Latvian.

Following the high-octane fixture, Ostapenko and Rybakina went in for a handshake, as is customary after a match, but the gesture was cold and ungracious.

Several tennis fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the players demeanor after the match ended.

A fan emphasized the need to be gracious at the end of matches and pointed out that tiresome handshakes by female athletes are all too common in the sport.

"I understand being disappointed but these unprofessional drive-by handshakes by the women are tiresome and too common. They need to learn to be gracious at the net," a fan tweeted.

Another fan jokingly opined that World No. 19 Ostapenko does not particularly like the quiet Kazakh Rybakina.

"Love how (randomly) Ostapenko does not like Rybakina. Not sure what's to dislike about the quiet Kazakh but Jelena has found it," another fan wrote.

Another tennis fan enjoyed the action that unfolded at the Cincinnati Open, as he enlisted Elena Rybakina's sister Anna's passionate reactions and the poor handshake by Ostapenko as the reasons he loved the WTA event.

"Rybakina's sister reaction. Ostapenko's (usual) poor handshake. Gotta LOVE the WTA," another tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I picked up some injuries, but we tried to manage it" - Elena Rybakina talks about the gruelling schedule of the tennis season

At the 2023 Canadian Open, World No. 4 Elena Rybakina expressed her frustration with the poor scheduling of the tournament.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion played a three-and-a-half-hour-long quarterfinal match against Russian Daria Kasatkina that concluded just minutes shy of 3 a.m.

Adding insult to injury, Rybakina's semifinal match against Liudmila Samsonova was played on the same day as the final due to numerous rain delays.

“I feel destroyed just because of the scheduling and the whole situation. I'm not really happy about it,” the World No. 4 said in her press conference. “I picked up some injuries I would say, but we tried to manage it.”

The Kazakh added that the issue was even more concerning with Cincinnati Open and US Open lined up.

“The worst thing is that it's not about this tournament. It's going to be not easy to recover for the next two weeks,” she said.