"Love this from Novak Djokovic" - Kim Clijsters praises Serb for his thoughts on mental strength of champions

Belgian tennis star Kim Clijsters has praised Novak Djokovic's thoughts on the mental strength of champions. The Serbian legend shared his thoughts on mental strength in a recent interview with Joey Hewitt, a professional basketball player and mental skills coach.

Djokovic, who has won a record 24 Grand Slams, has openly spoken about the importance of mental health in the past and has dedicated a significant amount of time to mental training. He spoke about it in his cookbook "Serve to Win" stating that it is as important as physical training.

Kim Clijsters said praising the Serb's honest thoughts on the mental strength of champions. She tagged the video clip showing Djokovic's interview with Hewitt on Instagram and wrote:

"Love this from Novak Djokovic."

Novak Djokovic underlined that mental strength is not something that one is born with and that it comes with hard work.

"I would have to correct you. It is not a gift. It's something that comes with work. There are different techniques. Conscious breathing is a big part (of it). Especially in the moments when you are under tension," Djokovic said.

The Serbian great then went on to narrate the emotions that he undergoes while facing tough situations in a match. He also debunked the widely held belief that one has to always be positive and that there is no space for failure.

"I might appear maybe locked in, but trust me there is a storm inside. I don't like this kind of a mindset that I see a lot in sports like 'just think positive thoughts, be optimistic. There is no room for failure, there is no room for doubts and stuff like this'. It is impossible, you are a human being," he said.

Djokovic also explained that one should let go of emotions relatively soon. This ability, he said, is what separates great players from those who are striving hard to reach the top. Incidentally, the Serb has been criticised often for his on-court behaviour, which includes breaking racquets and angry outbursts.

"The difference between the guys who are the biggest champions and the ones that are struggling to get to the highest level is the ability not to stay in those emotions for too long," he said.

"So for me, it is really relatively short so as soon as I experience it I acknowledge it. I may be burst. I scream on the court. Whatever happens. But then I am able to bounce back and reset," Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic has a 7-2 record in 2024

Novak Djokovic at the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2024 season with a straight-sets win over China's Zhang Zhizhen at the United Cup tournament in Perth. He then beat Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in three sets at the same event.

The Serb, however, lost to Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the United Cup and was seen struggling with a wrist injury. Serbia eventually lost 0-3 to Australia in the team event.

Djokovic, who was the defending champion at the Australian Open, was not at his usual best this year. He won matches against less fancied opponents in four sets in the first two rounds. He did well in the next two rounds and beat the No. 12 Taylor Fritz of the US in four sets in the quarterfinals.

The Serb, who has won a record 10 titles at the Australian Open, lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner, the eventual champion, in four sets in the semifinals. This was his first-ever loss in an Australian Open final or semifinal.

