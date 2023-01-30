"Love how they respect each other" - Tennis fans delighted by Rafael Nadal using Novak Djokovic's nickname in Australian Open congratulatory message

Novak Djokovic continued his incredible start to the 2023 season, cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 Australian Open final to claim his 10th singles title at Melbourne Park.

With the win, Djokovic also matched Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles. The Spaniard congratulated the Serb on his achievement, through a message that has got tennis fans excited.

The 14-time French Open winner turned to social media to congratulate the World No. 1 for his latest Major triumph. Speaking about the title, the southpaw heaped praise on the Serbian, and addressed him by his nickname "Nole".

"Amazing achievement Nole, many congrats to you and your team! Well deserved. Enjoy Nole!," Nadal captioned his Instagram story.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_

Rafael Nadal, congratulates Novak on another Aussie Open title Joint-22 major champion,Rafael Nadal, congratulates Novak on another Aussie Open title Joint-22 major champion,Rafael Nadal, congratulates Novak on another Aussie Open title 🇪🇸🇷🇸 https://t.co/uZNIgnWLB5

Fans soon expressed their happiness at seeing the two tennis greats share a good rapport between themselves.

Some spoke about how the two multiple Grand Slam winners "respect" each other. They even called out the players' respective fan bases for being "toxic and unhealthy."

"Actually love how they respect each other. The fanbase is just too toxic and unhealthy."

Golden @_Olawale_B Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_

Rafael Nadal, congratulates Novak on another Aussie Open title Joint-22 major champion,Rafael Nadal, congratulates Novak on another Aussie Open title Joint-22 major champion,Rafael Nadal, congratulates Novak on another Aussie Open title 🇪🇸🇷🇸 https://t.co/uZNIgnWLB5 Actually love how they respect each other. The fanbase is just too toxic and unhealthy. twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… Actually love how they respect each other. The fanbase is just too toxic and unhealthy. twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Some fans highlighted the amount of respect Nadal and Djokovic have for each other, and stated:

"If only each fan base could be as respectful."

A few fans labeled the two as "Rafole."

"rafole is real."

Fans also reacted to the Spaniard calling the Serb by his nickname, "Nole."

"he calls novak nole. omg."

Here are a few more fan reactions:

jacmagic @jacmagic @Olly_Tennis_ If only the fans had half the respect. @Olly_Tennis_ If only the fans had half the respect.

"It's honestly some of the best tennis I've played on this court" - Novak Djokovic on his 10th Australian Open title

2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall

Novak Djokovic is on cloud nine after his dominant start to 2023. The 35-year-old kicked off the season with the Adelaide International 1 title. Seeded fifth in the Australian Open, the Serbian veteran produced spectacular performances to clinch a record-extending 10th title at the Melbourne Major.

Reflecting on his Australian Open triumph, the 22-time Grand Slam winner admitted he produced some of his best-ever tennis on Rod Laver Arena during the summit clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"In terms of the quality of the tennis, it's honestly some of the best tennis I've played on this court, the Serbian said.

He added:

"As good as I've played maybe 2011 or '15 or '16 or those years where I really had some very strong, strong seasons and strong Australian Opens. I would rank it right up there. Maybe top two, three of all time of performances on slams in general, particularly here."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes