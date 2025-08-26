  • home icon
  "Love this style"- Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends glowing message to Aryna Sabalenka after Belarusian dazzles in magazine cover shoot

"Love this style"- Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends glowing message to Aryna Sabalenka after Belarusian dazzles in magazine cover shoot

By SAGNIK DATTA
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:31 GMT
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena (L) sends glowing message to Aryna Sabalenka after Belarusian's photoshoot, (Source: Getty Images)

Aryna Sabalenka was at her chic best during a photoshoot for the American company, Boardroom. The Belarusian's snapshots drew attention and appreciation from all quarters, including Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic.

Founded back in 2019, Boardroom is an American-based sports network company that aims to bring sports, business, and entertainment together. It offers a platform for personalities to discuss how the various aspects of the above three fields are interconnected in the modern world.

The August cover story of "Boardroom" featured the top-ranked female tennis player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka. The World No. 1 was featured in a glamorous photoshoot for the company, wearing stylish outfits, including chic jackets, printed trousers, and a grey-colored pleated skirt.

Sabalenka stated that the corresponding interview was related to tennis and New York City, and she enjoyed doing the same.

"This was fun… my August issue of @Boardroom is out now! Talking all things tennis and NYC just in time for the US Open" said Sabalenka
Sabalenka's photoshoot drew appreciative and positive comments from all her fans, including Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic. She commented on the Belarusian's post, applauding the tennis player's dressing style.

"Loving this style on you girl" said Djokovic
Novak Djokovic&#039;s wife comments on Aryna Sabalenka&#039;s magazine photoshoot (Source: Instagram)
Novak Djokovic's wife comments on Aryna Sabalenka's magazine photoshoot (Source: Instagram)

Sabalenka is currently in action at the US Open, where she made a winning start, winning her first-round match against Rebeka Masarova.

"I was on top of the world" - Aryna Sabalenka opens up about her US Open win last year

In Picture: Sabalenka in action (Getty)
In Picture: Sabalenka in action (Getty)

During the Boardroom interview, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about how special New York was for her and how significant her US Open title was last year. Replying to the question, the World No.1 stated that she had her struggles at the New York Major, including her final loss in 2023 against Coco Gauff, despite being in a dominant position in the early part of the match.

"I struggled a lot in the past in New York, and this was the Slam. I badly wanted to win. I would fail in the final against [Coco Gauff] even though I felt like, OK, everything is going my way, and I felt like I was controlling the game, but I still lost it." said Sabalenka
Sabalenka went on to state that her struggles made her 2024 win extra special, and she added that she always felt motivated by the New York crowd during her matches.

"Getting that win, it was just like everything happened for a reason. I was enjoying it. I felt like, OK, now I’m where I’m meant to be. I finally got this beautiful trophy. I think New York is super special. It’s a big city, there are big people watching you play, and the crowd is incredible. And if you feel all the support from the crowd, it’s just incredible. I was on top of the world." she added

Sabalenka will be back in action at the US Open on August 27, as she takes on Polina Kudermetova in the second round.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
