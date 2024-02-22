"Love how unhinged Holger Rune is": Fans react to Dane saying his mother Aneke will oversee his supplement intake despite Patrick Mouratoglou reunion

Tennis fans were left amused when Holger Rune revealed that his mother, Aneke, would continue to oversee his supplement intake, despite his recent reunion with French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

After parting ways with Mouratoglou in August 2023 following his exit from the US Open, Rune began working with Roger Federer's former coach, Severin Luthi, and German tennis legend Boris Becker. However, those partnerships were short-lived, as the Dane ultimately decided to re-hire the French coach.

Rune took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce their reunion, writing:

"Hello @pmouratoglou 😄 looking forward to new victories together with you and the team 🚀 💪 ."

A fan, who had been skeptical of Patrick Mouratoglou after his involvement in Simona Halep's doping controversy, cautioned Rune to be careful of any substances recommended by Mouratoglou in the future.

"Be careful with the products that you to take 🤐," the fan posted.

In response, Holger Rune reassured that all substances and dietary choices are monitored by his mother, a practice that has been in place and will continue to be upheld.

"No worries. My mother has always been in control of this and will continue to do so," Rune replied.

Tennis fans were amused to discover the continued influence of Holger Rune's mother, Aneke, on his professional career. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the same.

One fan pointed out that Rune could have easily ignored the fan's comment, but instead chose to respond. They however stated that they loved seeing the Dane's "unhinged" side.

"Why would he respond to that tweet 💀 i love how unhinged he is lmao," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed that if the world No. 7's PR team were to take control of his social media accounts, then they would miss out on the candid and unfiltered responses he gives.

"The day he gets a pr team will be the worst ever day on twitter," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune, always believed in his potential" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune with Patrick Mouratoglous and the team at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Patrick Mouratoglou also took to social media to confirm that he reunited with Holger Rune for another coaching partnership. Mouratoglou expressed his excitement for working with the Dane once again, citing his belief in Rune's potential.

The Frenchman also revealed the upcoming tournaments where they will be collaborating - the Mexican Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Miami Open.

"I am excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune. We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential. He has high goals and so do I for him. It is the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami," Mouratoglou captioned his Instagram post.

When they first started their professional relationship in October 2022, Mouratoglou helped Rune win the 2022 Stockholm Open and the 2022 Paris Masters. The world No. 7 defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Stockholm and secured a win against Novak Djokovic in the championship match in Paris.

