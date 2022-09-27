Create

"Love watching you play, and that smile is so genuine" - Tennis fans react to Frances Tiafoe shooting hoops with Washington Wizards

Tiafoe charmed basketball fans and tennis fans with his latest video
Subhashish Majumdar
Modified Sep 27, 2022 10:52 AM IST

Frances Tiafoe, who spearheaded Team World to victory in the recently-concluded Laver Cup, continues to receive adulation on social media after being spotted at the Washington Wizards' practice facility.

Tiafoe interacted with some of the players and coaching staff and shot some hoops, much to the delight of his fans.

Man this video is 🔥🔥🔥 appreciate y’all for having me. twitter.com/WashWizards/st…

The Twitterati reacted to a video of Tiafoe displaying his basketball skills by showering the 24-year-old with love.

One fan commented on the now-famous smile that has become synonymous with the American.

@FTiafoe Love watching you play...and that smile is so big & genuine ❤️
"Love watching you play, and that smile is so big & genuine," they wrote.

One individual aptly called Tiafoe "a class act."

@FTiafoe You're a class-act. Great job, Frances!
"You're a class-act. Great job, Frances!" they tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios, an avid basketball fan himself, also found mention in one of the comments.

@FTiafoe dawg the NBA needs you and @NickKyrgios in a pro-am ASAP 🔥
"Dawg the NBA needs you and @NickKyrgios in a pro-am ASAP," a fan wrote.

Washington Wizards fans proved that they follow tennis as well.

@WashWizards @FTiafoe Hold up, didn't dude just clinch the Laver Cup yesterday?
"Hold up, didn't dude just clinch the Laver Cup yesterday?" a fan asked.

One user praised Tiafoe for being a "happy guy."

@WashWizards @FTiafoe I love that he hugs everybody. He's a happy guy and spreads that happiness.
"I love that he hugs everybody. He's a happy guy and spreads that happiness," the fan tweeted.

Here are some more responses to Tiafoe's visit to the Washington Wizards:

@FTiafoe HELLOOOOO GOAT 🔥🔥
@FTiafoe Foe is great 👍
@FTiafoe @RexChapman so proud of you here in the DMV!!
@FTiafoe Gotta come to a Nats game!!!
@FTiafoe Big Foe on the Come Up!

Frances Tiafoe helps Team World triumph at Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2022 Laver Cup
Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2022 Laver Cup

The 2022 Laver Cup featured a number of memorable moments.

One such moment was when the all-American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock stunned the legendary duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in what was the Swiss great's last professional match.

Despite not having played a single tour-level match since his Wimbledon triumph, Novak Djokovic was in great touch as he brushed aside Tiafoe's challenge in the singles event on Day 2 of the competition.

Not one to hide, Tiafoe came into his own when it mattered the most. After going down tamely in the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the World No. 19 showed his class by prevailing against the Greek, 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8.

Team World ended up victorious thanks to Tiafoe's win, sparking wild celebrations from the players and captain John McEnroe, who got his hands on the Laver Cup for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2017.

TEAM WORLD WINS THE LAVER CUP for the 1st time!Frances Tiafoe saves 4 match points in the 2nd set tiebreak and beats Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6(11), [10-8] to give World a 13-8 win over Europe in London!12 consecutive tiebreaks won by Frances, absurd stat... https://t.co/Qm9QazwIhe

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala

