"Love watching you play, and that smile is so genuine" - Tennis fans react to Frances Tiafoe shooting hoops with Washington Wizards

Frances Tiafoe, who spearheaded Team World to victory in the recently-concluded Laver Cup, continues to receive adulation on social media after being spotted at the Washington Wizards' practice facility.

Tiafoe interacted with some of the players and coaching staff and shot some hoops, much to the delight of his fans.

The Twitterati reacted to a video of Tiafoe displaying his basketball skills by showering the 24-year-old with love.

One fan commented on the now-famous smile that has become synonymous with the American.

"Love watching you play, and that smile is so big & genuine," they wrote.

One individual aptly called Tiafoe "a class act."

"You're a class-act. Great job, Frances!" they tweeted.

Nick Kyrgios, an avid basketball fan himself, also found mention in one of the comments.

"Dawg the NBA needs you and @NickKyrgios in a pro-am ASAP," a fan wrote.

Washington Wizards fans proved that they follow tennis as well.

"Hold up, didn't dude just clinch the Laver Cup yesterday?" a fan asked.

One user praised Tiafoe for being a "happy guy."

"I love that he hugs everybody. He's a happy guy and spreads that happiness," the fan tweeted.

Frances Tiafoe helps Team World triumph at Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe in action at the 2022 Laver Cup

The 2022 Laver Cup featured a number of memorable moments.

One such moment was when the all-American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock stunned the legendary duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in what was the Swiss great's last professional match.

Despite not having played a single tour-level match since his Wimbledon triumph, Novak Djokovic was in great touch as he brushed aside Tiafoe's challenge in the singles event on Day 2 of the competition.

Not one to hide, Tiafoe came into his own when it mattered the most. After going down tamely in the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the World No. 19 showed his class by prevailing against the Greek, 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8.

Team World ended up victorious thanks to Tiafoe's win, sparking wild celebrations from the players and captain John McEnroe, who got his hands on the Laver Cup for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2017.

