"Love you" - Tommy Paul gushes over girlfriend Paige Lorenze as she proudly celebrates his Queen's Club Championships triumph

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her boyfriend after he won the Queen's Club Championships in London. Paul defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti to reign supreme in the ATP 500 event.

The fifth-seeded American defeated Musetti 6-1, 7-6 (8) in a match that lasted for an hour and 28 minutes. The triumph in London gave him his third ATP tour title.

Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, was also in attendance during the match. The couple was also spotted posing together with the trophy on court. After their incredible Sunday, Lorenze cherished the victory by sharing those pictures on Instagram. Lorenze also had a heartfelt message for Paul in the caption.

Trending

"Love celebrating your hard-earned victory along side you @tommypaull. I am so proud of you, and grateful to be by your side through every win and challenge. Here’s to many more! I love you!" she wrote.

Tommy Paul reacted to Lorenze's post in the comments and wrote:

"Love you," Paul wrote.

Tommy Paul reacts to Paige Lorenze's wishes: (Screenshot of Tommy Paul's comment on Instagram)

This wasn't the first time Paige Lorenze has expressed her love and support for her boyfriend. During the 2024 Italian Open, Tommy Paul managed to reach his maiden semifinal at a clay Masters 1000 tournament before being ousted by Nicolas Jarry. Lorenze expressed her admiration for the American and also wished him for his birthday, which coincided with his exit from the Italian Open.

Posting a picture of Paul on her Instagram story, Lorenze called him her "favorite human" and wrote,

"And happy birthday. you're my favorite human."

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze shared an awkward moment during the trophy presentation

cinch Championships - Day Seven

Tommy Paul shared an awkward moment with his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, during the trophy presentation. Lorenze, who wanted to elegantly pose with her boyfriend and the trophy, faced difficulties directing Paul's face despite firmly gripping his face.

Expand Tweet

The fans on social media were surprised to see Lorenze's attempts at posing with Tommy, with some advising her to relax.

Lorenze is an Instagram influencer and model and is often seen supporting Paul in his matches. Although it is not known when they both started dating, the couple made their relationship public in 2022.

Tommy Paul is currently competing at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne and will face Britain's Billy Harris in the second round.