"Loved every minute of this experience"- Iga Swiatek thanks Rafael Nadal for inviting her to academy graduation

Iga Swiatek has thanked Rafael Nadal for giving her the opportunity to interact with students at the Rafa Nadal Academy graduation ceremony.

The Pole recently captured her fourth Major title at the 2023 Frech Open, showcasing her dominance yet again on the women's tour. She felt honoured to be a part of the ceremony, where a total of 50 students completed their academic stage at the International School.

Swiatek took to her Twitter account and expressed her gratitude to Nadal.

"Thank you so much Rafael Nadal and the Rafa Nadal Academy for having me. I loved every minute of this experience," Iga Swiatek said

With her French Open triumph, Swiatek became the first women to successfully defend a Grand Slam title since Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships. She is already a role model for many young professionals across the globe.

Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, was also present at the recent graduation ceremony. He thanked Swiatek for making it to the Academy and interacting with the students. Nadal also congratulated the Pole for her remarkable achievement in Paris.

"Thank you Iga for your presence today here in Mallorca and for your words for all. A special day for all those grown up kids and their families. And congrats once again for your amazing achievement on Sunday," Nadal said.

It is no secret that Iga Swiatek is a big Rafael Nadal fan. During the Spaniard's recent injury troubles, she stated that she felt gutted to not be able to witness Nadal in action. The Pole also highlighted that the former World No. 1 has always been a warrior and worked towards becoming the best version of himself.

"I'm a big Rafa fan. For sure I wish he could play. But honestly, like, I really, really respect what kind of warrior he is. He's always trying to push and trying to get better and play better and just trying to compete on the highest level," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek jokes about her record at Wimbledon ahead of 2023 edition

Iga Swiatek in action at Wimbledon 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will now be aiming to make strides at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as it has historically been her least successful Grand Slam.

Swiatek has won three titles at the French Open and one at the US Open, while also reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. However, she has struggled to advance beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

During an Instagram live chat with skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Laureus Sports, Swiatek humorously addressed her Wimbledon performances. She stated that if Shiffrin wanted to watch her, it's best to catch her in the first week as she may not be competing in the second week.

"For Wimbledon, if you want to watch me, first week only. Because second week it's possible that I won't be there anymore. French is more secure, for sure," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek was unexpectedly defeated by Alize Cornet in straight sets to suffer a disappointing third-round exit at Wimbledon last year. She will be eager to stage a deep run at the grasscourt Major this time around.

