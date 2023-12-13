"Loved being your reindeer" - Coco Gauff kicks off her Christmas festivities with a 'Secret Santa' party with friends

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff has gotten into the Christmas spirit already, taking part in a Secret Santa party with her friends.

One of the American teenager's friends, Jamilah Nicolee, posted a recent picture on Instagram, where they dressed up and took pictures in front of a decorated tree for Christmas.

Nicolee captioned the photo:

"Coming soon to a chimney near you"

Coco Gauff commented on the post, joking that she loved being her friend's reindeer.

"Loved being your reindeer 🤟❤️," Gauff replied.

Coco Gauff also shared the moments on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Annual secret santa"

Coco Gauff shared moments of Cristmas Celebration

Coco Gauff ended the 2023 season at a career-high World No. 3 ranking, thanks mainly to her title run at the US Open. She also won three other titles during the season -- the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington and the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open.

The 19-year-old qualified for the WTA Finals, where she reached the semifinals before falling to compatriot Jessica Pegula.

"I take a lot of pride in what I wear on and off the court" - Coco Gauff on being named as one of the Most Stylish People of 2023

Coco Gauff was named as one of the Most Stylish People of 2023 by New York Times

The New York Times recently named Coco Gauff as one of the Most Stylish People of 2023.

Individuals who have captivated the public with their unique style fill up this year-end list, and it includes people from all walks of life, such as politicians, actors, musicians, athletes, and fashion designers.

Only two tennis players have been received the honor among 71 entries: Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Several other athletes were also named on the list, including Travis Kelce, Mary Earps, and David Beckham.

Reacting to the news, the World No. 3 was grateful to be listed, as she takes great pride in what she chooses to wear both on and off the tennis court.

"Made it on nytimes most stylish people 😙 ❤️ of 2023. thank youuuu. If you know me you know I take a lot of pride in what I wear on and off the court so this is awesome. shoutout to team NB," Coco Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff reaction on being the most stylish people of 2023