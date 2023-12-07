"This is awesome" - Coco Gauff on being named as one of the Most Stylish People of 2023 by the New York Times

Coco Gauff expressed that it was "awesome" to be recognized as one of the Most Stylish People of 2023 by the New York Times.

The New York Times recently unveiled its year-end list, featuring individuals who have captivated the public with their impeccable style. This list encompasses a diverse array of individuals from the realms of politics, film, television, music, sports, and fashion.

Among the 71 honorees, only two tennis players have been recognized as the Most Stylish People of 2023: Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Several other athletes were named on the list including Travis Kelce, Jimmy Butler, Mary Earps, and David Beckham.

Reacting to the news, Coco Gauff took to social media to express her gratitude for the recognition. The 19-year-old American stated that she is grateful for being included on the list, as she takes great pride in her attire both on and off the court.

The World No. 3 also extended a special acknowledgment to the team at New Balance, for whom she has been an ambassador since she was just 14.

"Made it on nytimes most stylish people 😙 ❤️ of 2023. thank youuuu. if you know me you know I take a lot of pride in what I wear on and off the court so this is awesome. shoutout to team NB," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

A look into Coco Gauff's maiden Grand Slam title win at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff with her US Open title

Coco Gauff entered her home Slam, the US Open, with great momentum after winning the 2023 Western & Southern Open, where she defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final to become the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

At Flushing Meadows, Gauff secured a thrilling comeback victory over German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the first round, securing a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win after an intense battle lasting close to three hours.

Gauff defeated fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 in the second round before beating Belgium's Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 32. She faced off against wildcard Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 16 match, prevailing 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to become the first American teenager since Serena Williams to reach consecutive quarterfinals in the competition.

The World No. 3 sailed into the semifinals of the New York Slam with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jelena Ostapenko. She then continued her winning streak by defeating Muchova 6-4, 7-5 to secure her place in the US Open final.

With her win over Muchova, Gauff became the youngest woman to appear in multiple Major finals since Maria Sharapova's appearances in the 2004 Wimbledon and 2006 US Open. In the final, Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match to secure her first-ever Grand Slam.

With this win, she became the fourth American teenager to claim a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era.