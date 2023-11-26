“Low key coldest s**t ever” – Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic copying Ben Shelton’s celebration after beating the American in US Open SF

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently recalled Novak Djokovic copying Ben Shelton's 'dial-in' celebration at the 2023 US Open, terming it the "coldest s**t ever".

Djokovic and Shelton came face-to-face on September 8, 2023, for the first time ever. With a US Open final berth up for grabs, the Serb put up a dominating display of tennis and defeated his opponent in straight sets.

Interestingly, the Serb marked his semifinal victory by recreating Shelton's 'dial-in' celebration. The latter had made the dial-in gesture after downing compatriot Frances Tiafoe in his quarterfinal encounter at Flushing Meadows.

Kyrgios, who unfortunately didn't play at the New York Major due to injury woes, recently stumbled upon an Instagram reel about the turn of events. The video can be watched below:

Kyrgios shared the video on his Instagram account and addressed Novak Djokovic, writing:

"Low key coldest s**t ever hahaha."

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Djokovic revealed during the press conference after the USO SF that he pulled out the 'dial-in' celebration as it was unique.

"I just love Ben's celebration. I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration," he said.

Shelton too, was not taken aback by his opponent's gesture.

"I didn't see it until after the match. You know, I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can't celebrate. You know, I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want," Shelton said during his post-match press conference.

"You know, as a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that's all I have to say about that," he added.

Djokovic went on to win the US Open, defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash to become the first player from the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles.

Novak Djokovic fails to take Serbia into 2023 Davis Cup final

Spain Tennis Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic's Serbia fell short of the final of the 2023 Davis Cup being held in Malaga, Spain. They lost to Italy 1-2 in the semifinal on Saturday, November 25.

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic gave his side the perfect start by earning a hard-fought victory over Lorenzo Musetti. Jannik Sinner, however, came to Italy's rescue as he defeated Djokovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the match's second tie.

The duo took the court against each other once again in the deciding doubles battle. The Serb teamed up with Kecmanovic to take on Italy's pair of Sinner and Sonega. Riding the wave of momentum, the Italians proved too good in the end and won the match in straight sets.

Italy will take on Australia in the all-important summit clash of the 2023 Davis Cup.

