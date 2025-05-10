LSU Tigers make history as women's tennis team stuns No. 4 Ohio State to reach NCAA Team Championship 2025

Louisiana State University's tennis program etched its name in history as its women's team, named the LSU Tigers, clinched a scintillating victory against the fourth-seed, Ohio State, at the NCAA Super Regionals. With this win, the Tigers advance to the NCAA Team Championships for the first time ever in the history of the program.

College tennis star and school senior Gaby Rivera pulled off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win against Audrey Spencer at the Auer Tennis Complex. The Tigers outplayed Ohio State, with a 4-2 overall score to advance in the tournament. This secured a spot for the Tigers in a high-stakes top eight clash against the University of North Carolina.

After the win, LSU head coach, Taylor Fogleman, praised the efforts of the team.

"The girls showed a lot of grit and resilience in a challenging environment to play. Ohio State’s a great team, and they had a lot of support from their fan base at the match. Despite the pressure, our ladies stuck with it and pulled out the result," he said.

Fogleman also lauded the LSU players for their individual performances, and was delighted with the resilience shown by the team.

Head coach Taylor Fogleman praises the LSU Tigers tennis team

Peyton Stearns of Texas Longhorns with Taylor Fogleman at the 2022 NCAA Championships- Source: Getty

LSU Tigers head coach Taylor Fogleman, who also coached Peyton Sterns during her college days, spoke highly of the effort put up by the team to advance this far in the NCAA Super Regional, while highlighting some challenges the team faced initially.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our ladies for their performance today. We lost difficult doubles point, and at the same time, Kenna (Erickson) suffered an injury, which was a lot to process and deal with for everyone," he said.

He further lauded Gaby Rivera for her impressive display to help the 13th ranked team make a comeback and expressed his hopes for continuing with the same momentum in the quarterfinals.

“For Gaby [Rivera] to come back the way she did, after everything that she is still dealing with, was massive for the team, and I am incredibly proud. We will celebrate this win and look forward to our next match against North Carolina for the NCAA Team Championship,” he added.

The women's NCAA Team Championship will start on May 15, 2025, where two other teams will join Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Duke, North Carolina, and Tennessee to battle it out for the title.

