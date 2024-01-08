"Machine" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reacts to her father hitting the tennis court after year-long break

Andre Agassi recently hit the tennis court after a year, showing everybody that he's still got it!

The former world No. 1 and eight-time major champion might have hung up his boots back in 2006 after the US Open, but he's never actually been too far away from the sport. He famously coached Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov on the ATP tour between 2017 and 2020. He's also been spotted on court and at events every once in a while.

In a video shared by Agassi on his Instagram account earlier today, the 53-year-old was seen engaging in a high-octane backhand rally. He was seen complimenting his lovely strokeplay with some terrific footwork.

"First hit in over a year. Maybe I could have done something in this 🎾 game," Andre Agassi wrote on Instagram.

Daughter Jaz Elle Agassi joined a long list of people hyped to see him back on the court. A regular feature on most of his Instagram posts, she hit him with a simple one-word celebrating his return.

"Machine," Jaz Agassi commented.

Former American tennis player Justin Gimelstob responded to her comment by presumably paying tribute to her father, calling him a "legend." Gimblestob famously beat Agassi during his playing days while holding a career singles record of 107–172.

Jazz Agassi reacts to father Andre Agassi's Instagram post

Andre Agassi excited to share pickleball court with wife Steffi Graff

Tennis legends Andre Agassi (R) and Steffi Graf address the attendees of the 2011 NYC Tennisbowl at Bowlmor Lanes in New York City on February 26, 2011 in New York City - Getty Images

Andre Agassi, who beat John McEnroe and Michael Chang to win the Pickleball Slam 1 alongside Andy Roddick, expressed his sheer delight at being able to share the court with his wife at the second edition.

“After Andy and I took home the hardware at the first Pickleball Slam, I said I would be playing pickleball as long as I can walk—that’s how much I enjoy this game,” Agassi said, via a press release. “Naturally, I am so excited to share this experience with one of the best tennis players, my wife.”

Steffi Graff too, just like her husband, got hooked on the game as soon as she set eyes on it. Excited to get back on the court with her husband to take on Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe, Graff looked in high spirits ahead of their highly anticipated clash scheduled for Feb. 4, 2024.

“When I watched the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April and stepped onto the court, I was hooked,” Graf chimed in. “Andre and I can’t wait to get back out on the court together to face off against Maria and John.”

