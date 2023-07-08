"Made it through with zero domestics" - Katie Boulter jokes after winning mixed doubles 1R with boyfriend Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon

After winning the first round of mixed doubles alongside her boyfriend, Alex de Minaur, at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Katie Boulter joked about their victory being devoid of any squabbles.

Boulter and de Minaur joined forces to claim their first victory as a mixed doubles team. The couple, partnering in mixed doubles for the first time, achieved a resounding victory in straight sets against the Australian duo of Storm Hunter and John Peers, with a 6-2, 6-4 scoreline.

The official page of Wimbledon recently took to social media to share a series of pictures of Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur during their match. In their post, they referred to the duo as the "mixed doubles power couple."

"Mixed Doubles power couple 💚 💜 #Wimbledon," Wimbledon's official page captioned their Instagram post.

Boulter re-shared Wimbledon's post on her Instagram story and playfully remarked that they had won the match without any conflicts.

"Made it through with zero domestics @alexdeminaur," Boulter captioned her Instagram story.

Boulter and Alex de Minaur will next compete against the duo of Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan in the upcoming round of mixed doubles on Sunday, July 9.

Katie Boulter will take on Elena Rybakina in the third round at Wimbledon 2023

Katie Boulter will next face defending champion Elena Rybakina in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on Saturday, July 8. Boulter secured her spot in the second round after defeating Daria Saville and then went on to face Viktoriya Tomova.

The Brit started off strong, dominating the first set and winning it without dropping a single game. However, Tomova fought back and managed to win the second set, leveling the match. Boulter regained control in the third set with an early break of serve and maintained the lead to win with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 scoreline.

After her win against Viktoriya Tomova, the 26-year-old expressed her unwavering determination to give her absolute best in her match against Rybakina. With significant experiences under her belt, Boulter stressed that she will put her skills to the test against the Kazakh.

"I think it's a super great opportunity for me. I've got nothing to lose. She's clearly the defending champion for a reason," Boulter said. I'm going to have a swing and go for it. I've got a lot of tennis behind me. It's time for me to test my skills against an incredible champion,"

The match between Katie Boulter and Elena Rybakina marks their first-ever meeting, so the head-to-head record is 0-0.

