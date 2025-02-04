Madison Keys' close friend reveals she had to do doping test after Australian Open win, didn't finish commitments until 2 am

Madison Keys' close friend, Laura Robson, shared details of the American's post-Australian Open triumph commitments including press conferences, interviews, and a doping test. The 29-year-old defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

On January 25, Keys played in her second Grand Slam final at the Rod Laver Arena. Her opposition, Sabalenka, was aiming for a three-peat after winning the 2023 and 2024 editions. The World No. 1 was a favorite going into the match in exceptional form and holding a phenomenal streak on hard courts. However, Keys pulled off the unthinkable and won 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Keys' friend and the former British No. 1, Robson, detailed the commitments the American went through after her win.

"There were so many commitments. To be honest, I didn't know that there were that many commitments because she went and did all the TV stuff straight away," Robson said, via Express.

Further, Robson revealed that the 29-year-old also underwent an anti-doping test soon after.

"Then she came back, then had anti-doping, which is just a spanner in the works, because you just don't know how long it's going to take you to need to go! And then had to do all the press conference and everything, so, yeah, I think we ended up leaving around 2 in the morning," Robson added.

Laura Robson and Madison Keys share a close friendship, even expressing their affection for each other on social media. The Brit also served as a bridesmaid at Keys' wedding in November 2024.

"Madison Keys wanted to go to bed" - Laura Robson opens up about locker room celebrations after the American's Australian Open triumph

Madison Keys poses with the 2025 Australian Open trophy - Source: Getty

Laura Robson also shared that Madison Keys was not interested in any wild celebrations after winning the 2025 Australian Open finals. Instead of spraying champagne, the American would have liked to go to sleep.

"I get on really well with Bjorn and Kayla, her physio, so everyone was there," Robson said, via Express. "Kayla was spraying champagne on her in the locker rooms. Again, like classic Maddi, she didn't want to do anything. She wanted to go to bed. So, just certainly wouldn't be my idea of a celebration, but it was very her."

The next day, after her Australian Open triumph and late-night commitments, Keys turned up for her trophy photoshoot in a stunning blue dress. Winning her first Grand Slam would have been memorable for the 2025 Australian Open champion.

