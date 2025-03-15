Madison Keys lets out animated reaction after finally winning a game as Aryna Sabalenka humiliates her in Indian Wells revenge

Aryna Sabalenka put up one of the most commanding performances of her career against Madison Keys in the semifinal of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Such was the Belarusian's dominance that the home favorite could only win one game.

Coming into the match, the momentum was with Keys. The American player was on an unprecedented 16-match win streak, which included titles in Adelaide and the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Sabalenka had endured an underwhelming Middle East swing before Indian Wells. The World No. 1 had faced some unexpected losses since her loss to Keys in the Melbourne final.

Expectations were high that the two players would play a thrilling three-set match like Melbourne. However, it turned out to be a lopsided affair for the top seed. Sabalenka was ruthless from the beginning, breaking the American's serve in the second game. That opened the floodgates as Keys struggled to hold serve. Sabalenka raced to a 6-0 first set in 24 minutes.

Any notions of a Keys fightback in the second set were quickly snuffed out by the World No. 1 as she saved a break point on her serve in the first game and then broke in the very next game. She raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set, and the danger of a double bagel was looming on the Australian Open champion.

However, Keys was able to put together her serve for one game in the match, stopping Sabalenka's streak and winning her first game of the match in the 12th game. After her service hold, Keys celebrated with arms aloft and thanked the lord.

Aryna Sabalenka duly served out the match in the next game, winning 6-0, 6-1, exacting revenge on Keys for the Australian Open final loss.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Mirra Andreeva in the final at Indian Wells

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka will go for her maiden title in the Californian desert when she takes on 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the final. The Belarusian reached the final here once before but lost to Elena Rybakina in 2023.

After Keys in the semifinal, Andreeva is another player on a hot streak in 2025. The Russian teenager has won eleven matches in the season, having won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai last month. Her streak includes two victories each over top-10 players like Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek.

However, Sabalenka holds the advantage against the Russian youngster, as she has won four out of the five matches against Andreeva. The only win for Andreeva came at the French Open last year when Sabalenka was visibly hampered by injury.

