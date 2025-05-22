Madison Keys makes brutally honest admission about 'emotional toll' of Australian Open triumph

Madison Keys recently opened up about what she went through after bagging the Australian Open title in January 2025. Keys is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season.

She was last seen in action on May 10 in the second round of the Italian Open, where she locked horns against Peyton Stearns. However, she lost the match 6-2, 2-6, 6-7(7).

One of the best performances by Keys in the 2025 season was at the Australian Open, where she claimed the title after defeating multiple top-notch players, including Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Danielle Collins and more. She bested the defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, in the final to secure her maiden Grand Slam win.

However, this triumph did not pan out as expected, as the American recently opened up about the emotional toll she went through in a post-match interview. She said that winning the Australian Open was one of the biggest things of her career; however, she said that with all the sudden spotlight, it was a big shift for her.

"I think the biggest thing was that winning the Australian Open was like the greatest but most exhausting thing that I've ever done in my career. I don't think you really appreciate how much of an emotional toll it kind of takes on you. And it was a lot. And I got home and there was so much media and everything. And then finally to just kind of sit there, it was like a week later and I was like, man, I am tired," Keys said. (0:45 onwards)

She added:

"So just being really conscious of doing what I want to do. And I think the other thing is just kind of managing. There's kind of a spotlight again all of a sudden."

Madison Keys opened up about what led to her winning her first Grand Slam

After besting Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2025, Madison Keys made her feelings known about the reason behind her exceptional performance at the tournament. She revealed that being receptive to changes in her game helped her deliver impressive performances in the tournament. (10:37 onwards)

“I think that the big focus for me this off season was really just kind of buying into ‘I'll try anything, I’ll do anything, I’ll be open.'... For a really long time I felt like I was so close doing it a certain way. I kind of just kept falling short. But in my head it was, ‘If I just keep doing it that way, then maybe it will happen,'" Keys said in a post-match press conference.

Madison Keys commenced her 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where she couldn't advance beyond the quarterfinal round. Here, she competed against Clara Tauson, who beat her in straight sets.

