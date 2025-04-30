Madison Keys makes her feelings known on Iga Swiatek ahead of Madrid Open showdown

Madison Keys has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open and has set up a blockbuster clash with defending champion Iga Swiatek. The American shared her thoughts on battling it out against Swiatek on her preferred surface at the WTA 1000 event.

Keys has produced a dominant run in Madrid, beating Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the final eight without dropping a set. With her victory, the World No. 5 set up an exciting showdown with Swiatek, who claimed a hard-fought 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 win over Diana Shnaider in the fourth round.

Although Keys won their more recent meeting in this year's Australian Open semifinals, the World No. 2 has triumphed in all three of their past encounters on clay. Swiatek even secured a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win over the 30-year-old in the semifinals of the Madrid Open last year.

Making an appearance on the Tennis Channel after her win, Madison Keys acknowledged that it would be a difficult challenge for her to beat Iga Swiatek on her best surface. However, the American took solace in the faster court conditions suiting her game and highlighted her ability to improve upon her performance against the World No. 2 after losing at last year's edition of the WTA 1000 event.

Keys also disclosed her intention to take important lessons from her 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) win over the Pole at the Melbourne Slam, especially her comeback after losing the opening set.

"I at least have that it's a little bit faster here. So, I have that going for me and I think the other thing is that there's lots of room for improvement from last year. So, all good things," Madison Keys said.

"There's a few things I think I did really well in Australia, especially after dropping that first set and being able to bounce back so quickly, that I can really just try to rely on and try to implement tomorrow. It's obviously her best surface, she's won this tournament multiple times, so definitely a tough ask but looking forward to it," she added.

Furthermore, Madison Keys expressed satisfaction with her progress on clay, sharing that she was moving better on the surface and learning how to adopt a more defensive approach.

"I’m happy I’ll have another chance to play here" - Iga Swiatek ahead of Madrid Open QF against Madison Keys

Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

During her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek reflected on her "tricky" battle with Diana Shnaider in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. The Pole expressed relief at finding a way to win despite playing worse in the second set after her dominant start.

Swiatek also shared that she had adjusted to playing conditions at the WTA event ahead of her quarterfinal clash with Madison Keys.

"Today was a tricky day, so I’m happy I’m through. For sure, Diana played well, so I’m happy I found a way even though in the second set I started to play a bit worse than the first. When it’s getting hotter, you need to control the ball a little bit more. I’m through to the quarters so I guess you can say I adjusted. I’m happy I’ll have another chance to play here," Swiatek said.

The winner of the match between Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys will take on Coco Gauff or Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

