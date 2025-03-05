Madison Keys makes her feelings known on Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, herself & other American women's chances at Indian Wells

Madison Keys weighed in on her thoughts on the possibility of American tennis players, including herself, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and others, winning the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The tournament will commence on March 5 and will continue till March 16.

Keys was last seen in action in January while competing at the Australian Open, where she delivered stellar perfromances and bagged her maiden Grand Slam title. She squared off against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final and won 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Weeks after this, Keys is now gearing up to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and recently had her pre-match press conference, where reporters highlighted the fact that no American woman has won this event in 24 years. Following this, she was asked about her thoughts on the chances of an American winning the tournament this year with herself, Gauff, Pegula and more competing. To this, Keys replied:

"I think that the U.S. women have pretty consistently done really well. And I think right now it's obviously, you know, we're all doing really well. I think it's probably been a little while since there has been so many American women doing as well as they are."

She added:

"But I'm really excited. I think not only are there the names that everyone obviously knows and are a little bit more established, but there's also a ton of up-and-comers that are doing really, really well. I would not be surprised if you saw some really great results from the U.S. women."

Madison Keys opened up about being one of the three Americans among the top 5 seeds in Indian Wells

Madison Keys (Image Source: Getty)

In the aforementioned interview, the reporters spoke about Madison Keys being one of three Americans in the top 5, which hasn't happened since 2003. She was asked about her opinions on why she thinks the statistics have changed this year. Answering this, the American said:

"I don't know. I guess for me it kind of feels like it's not that different. I feel like I have, throughout my career, have kind of always had a large group of fellow American women who were doing really well. I think we all just really kind of push each other."

Praising the American women more for being there for each other and acting as their biggest cheerleaders, she added:

"I think it's just a really great group of women that I've grown up with that have continued to encourage and push and support each other."

Madison Keys started her 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where she couldn't go further than the quarterfinals. She was defeated by Clara Tauson 6-4, 7-6(7). Following this, she competed in the Adelaide International, where she delivered exceptional performances and won the title. She beat Jessica Pegula in the title clash 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

