"Madison Keys has been so open about struggles & adversity" - Danielle Collins praises fellow American for inspiring her on and off the court

Danielle Collins recently shared how her compatriot, Madison Keys, has inspired her on and off the court. The former concluded her 2025 season after the US Open.

In the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, Collins lost in the first round to Romania's Jaqueline Cristian on August 26. Cristian produced a dominant display of her skills, registering a 6-2, 6-0 win over the American.

On October 6, Collins appeared on 'The Gay Tennis Podcast,' where she revealed getting inspired by Keys. Talking about the latter's 2025 Australian Open win, Collins said she loved that run. In the final, Keys beat two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden Major title.

The podcast also saw Collins praising her compatriot for the way she has navigated adversities in her life and spoken about them.

"Madison Keys' run to the Australian Open title is like truly something that has inspired me this year. I loved that run. Me also. I mean, just like how she's evolved as a person and been so open about different things that she's worked through and different struggles and adversity that she's faced and how she's been able to overcome all of that and how genuinely she's spoken about all of that," Danielle Collins said (51:41 onwards).

She added:

"I just I love when people can go into these press conferences or these media opportunities and they offer substance to conversation that inspires other people because I mean we've all seen it, right? Like there's, you know, understandably so. Like some people aren't as comfortable talking in front of media like as others. So I understand that."

After her third-round loss to Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open, Danielle Collins opened up about her change in attitude with age.

Danielle Collins opens up about competing in pickleball tournaments

Danielle Collins recently spoke to Pickleballdotcom, where she made her feelings known about competing in pickleball tournaments. When asked if she wished to ever play a tournament at the PPA Tour, the American gave it a nod.

She added that she would need a coach to work on her game.

"I would definitely consider playing a tournament, especially like it would be so cool to get to play with some of the people that I've, you know, played tennis with and go out there and see what I can do," Collins said (7:36 onwards).

"I mean, I definitely think it would be a little bit of a transition switching over from tennis to pickleball, and I certainly would need a coach and some guidance to kind of up my game, but yeah, it would be so cool to go out there and try to compete," she added.

Danielle Collins also sang praises of the athletes who play pickleball, lauding their skill set and saying she will have to 'brush up' her skills and work on a few things, but she would love to play the sport.

