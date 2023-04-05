Madison Keys recently revealed some heartwarming details of her surprise proposal from long-term boyfriend and fellow tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo. She also shared some updates on the status of their wedding plans.

Madison Keys shared the news of her engagement to Fratangelo on March 3. The pair began their relationship back in 2017 and have previously teamed up to play doubles together.

To announce their engagement, Keys shared an image of the pair with their hands intertwined and a shiny new engagement ring on her finger.

"Forever," Keys captioned the picture followed by a white heart.

Following her first-round victory over 6-4, 6-3 win over wildcard Emma Navarro at the 2023 Charleston Open, Keys joined Tennis Channel's Steve Weissman for an interview. The American revealed that Bjorn Fratangelo had proposed the day she returned home after the Dubai Tennis Championships.

She was relaxing on their couch when Fratangelo surprised her by getting down on one knee and presenting her with a ring.

"He actually did it at home. The day that I got back from Dubai so I was not expecting it at all," Keys said. “I was sitting on the couch and he was like ‘hey I have your birthday present’. He handed me something and then got down on one knee.”

She joked that given the sentimental value of the couch their proposal took place on, they would be forced to keep it forever.

“Just sitting on the couch so now we have to keep the couch forever,” Keys joked.

The World No. 22 also talked about the difficulties in their wedding planning due to the limited time available to them as professional tennis players. She added that they were working on identifying a specific date and hoping everything fell into place for their big day.

“As tennis players we don’t have a lot of time and weekends that could potentially work. So we’re trying to nail down one very specific day and hope things work out,” she said.

Keys also disclosed that the couple was entertaining the possibility of having their wedding in Charleston.

Madison Keys will face Hailey Baptiste next at the Charleston Open 2023

Madison Keys at the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open

2019 Charleston Open champion Madison Keys was pleased to make a strong start to her campaign this year with a straight sets victory over Emma Navarro.

"I think overall, I played pretty solid. Obviously got off to a good start in the first set, lost it a little bit but was able to play a pretty clean match and not make things too complicated. Happy to be in the second round," Keys said.

Madison Keys will take on compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the 2023 Charleston Open.

