"You just assume that it’ll go for you as it did for Serena Williams or Rafael Nadal, but being a pro is really tough" - Hailey Baptiste on her struggles since turning pro

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams often find their names in interviews given by young and upcoming players, who have grown up watching their idols. They were once again mentioned by a 20-year-old, albeit for a slightly different reason.

Hailey Baptiste of the US garnered the tennis world's attention at the age of just 17 when she defeated World No. 27 Madison Keys (17th-ranked at the time) in the opening round of the 2019 Citi Open in straight sets.

Baptiste, who was born and brought up in Washington DC, has now opened up during a recent interview with the Washington Post.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the youngster has struggled with multiple injuries. The disturbed tennis schedule due to the pandemic has only added to Baptiste's troubles. The Citi Open for women is being held this year for the first time since 2019.

Speaking about her challenges, Baptiste stated that while choosing a profession, a child doesn't consider the tougher aspects of the sport.

“It’s been a frustrating route for me, to say the least," Baptiste said. "When you dream of being a professional tennis player as a 9-year-old, you never account for the difficult parts of that journey. You just assume that it’ll go for you as it did for Serena Williams or Rafael Nadal. But being a pro is really tough, and each day presents a new challenge."

Dan Steinberg @dcsportsbog wapo.st/3SeGzD1 D.C. tennis pro Hailey Baptiste has earned $175,288 in 2022, before taxes, but said she has had to shell out more than $130,000 in expenses. Fascinating, via @Raggs_No_Riches D.C. tennis pro Hailey Baptiste has earned $175,288 in 2022, before taxes, but said she has had to shell out more than $130,000 in expenses. Fascinating, via @Raggs_No_Riches wapo.st/3SeGzD1

The American is yet to find any sponsors, which has made things difficult for her. She sees it as a blessing to be a professional tennis player but wants the world to know the reality as well.

"Don't get me wrong. I'm blessed to be a professional tennis player, but it's impossible not to look at other sports and think about what life as a top-150 player would be like. I chose this sport and I understand that you have to win to make money, so don't think I'm out here looking for sympathy. I'm just telling you the reality of the sport," Baptiste added.

Although she was confident heading into the Washington DC tournament, the World No. 148 lost to compatriot and seventh-ranked Jessica Pegula in the first round 6-2, 6-2, on Monday.

Rafael Nadal is the second seed at the Canadian Open

Rafael Nadal has won the Canadian Open five times.

With less than a month to go before the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, Rafael Nadal is getting ready to repeat his heroics from 2010, the only year in his career so far when he won three out of the four Majors in a season. Since the Spaniard has already lifted the Australian Open and Roland Garros trophies this year, he will aim for a fifth US Open title to further extend his Grand Slam title lead.

Before reaching New York, the 22-time Major winner will be sprucing up his game at the Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open. Nadal will look to add to his tally of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in both the events. The only player above him is the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, with 38 titles.

Nadal is the second seed at the Canadian Open and could set up a title clash with top seed and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

