Madison Keys recounts amusing story of her tearful tequila-fueled encounter with Emma Stone after losing US Open final; Jessica Pegula reacts

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk launched a podcast titled 'The Player's Box' on Sunday, August 31. Keys had an amusing story to share with her fellow hosts about taking a double tequila shot and crying in her meeting with Emma Stone after her 2017 US Open final loss.In a short video from the podcast's inaugural episode shared on its Instagram handle, the 2025 Australian Open champion recalled her first Grand Slam final at the 2017 US Open. She was up against Sloane Stephens and eventually lost 6-3, 6-0. While it must have been devastating then, Keys looked back and shared a hilarious story of unknowingly downing a double shot of tequila after the match.&quot;When I lost the US Open final in approximatey 47 minutes and played horrendously, I went off-court and started sobbing. [I] walk into the locker room and the first person I see is Bethane Mattek-Sands and she hands me a cup with some sort of liquid in it, I have no idea what it was,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeys later realized what she drank, but brushed it off.&quot;I just shot it back and I was like, hmmm... tequila. Great. I haven't eaten anything for a few hours and just played a match, but awesome. I think I just had a double shot of tequila. That'll be great,&quot; she added.As per Keys, it was when she became emotional after meeting Emma Stone that she began to understand that the drink was taking effect.&quot;[I] take a shower and as I'm like walking out before I go to press, someone pulls me into the presidential suite area and they're like someone wants to meet you. And it's Emma Stone and she's like you did amazing and I'm like no, I didn't [mock cries then laughs],&quot; she continued.Madison Keys laughed and acknowledged just letting go before stepping in for her press conference as the 2017 US Open runner-up, saying:&quot;[I] immidiately start crying again and then I had to go into press and I was like wow, I think I kind of feel like that tequila which could be better to get through press? Or not? I guess we'll see [laughs].&quot;Jessica Pegula re-shared the video on her Instagram and reacted:&quot;Sometimes all you need is a shot of tequila [laugh-till-cry emoji]&quot;Screengrab from Jessica Pegula's Instagram story @jpegulaPegula announced the podcast in her on-court interview after her second-round win at the 2025 US Open. In the podcast, the players shared details from their lives on tour, including Keys' friendship with Frances Tiafoe.Jessica Pegula to face Barbora Krejcikova in US Open QF; Madison Keys exits in 1RJessica Pegula at the 2025 US Open.Image: Getty 023 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty 025 US Open - Day 8 - Source: Getty2024 US Open runner-up Jessica Pegula will face two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open on Tuesday, September 2. Krejcikova's best result at Flushing Meadows has been a quarterfinal run in 2021, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.The head-to-head between Pegula and Krejcikova stands at 2-1 in the Czech's favor. The victor will meet the winner between Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.Meanwhile, Madison Keys made an opening-round exit at the hardcourt Major. The American struggled to find her footing as she lost 7-7(10), 6-7(3), 5-7 to Renata Zarazua.