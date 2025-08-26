"Frances Tiafoe kept complaining" – Madison Keys reveals untold details of American’s frustration with morning schedules

Madison Keys has revealed how compatriot Frances Tiafoe expressed his frustration for matches that were held in the morning during the Italian Open which took place earlier this year. Keys and Tiafoe share a close friendship, and have known each other for years.

Ad

The pair even lived in the same apartment complex, where Keys helped Tiafoe with things like laundry and driving. They also teamed up for this year's US Open mixed doubles event.

Madison Keys also competed in the 2025 US Open women's singles, where she unexpectedly lost to Renata Zarazua in three tight sets in the first round. She won her first Grand Slam singles title this year, winning the Australian Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Ad

Trending

Frances Tiafoe meanwhile, defeated Yoshihito Nishioka in his first round match at the US Open. He will play in the second round on August 27th.

On the newly launched Player's Box podcast, which is hosted by Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk, Keys had this to say on Tiafoe's frustration with playing matches in the morning.

"I think we were in maybe Rome this year and Francis and I were both first on at 11:00, and he kept complaining. He's just like, "Oh, it's just so early. It's just so bright at 11:00 a.m'," Madison Keys said (5:00 onwards).

Ad

In response, Jessica Pegula said:

"He lives for a night match though. He thrives. But I feel like the guys like it way more than the women. I think we're more like let's just like get it done with, but the guys tend to love the night matches."

Ad

Keys and Tiafoe exited the US Open mixed doubles in the first round to Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud.

Madison Keys makes feelings known on friendship with Frances Tiafoe

Keys and Tiafoe at the 2023 United Cup - Source: Getty

Madison Keys recently discussed her friendship with Frances Tiafoe, saying that he has amazing energy. According to the Daily Express, Keys said:

Ad

"Love Foe. We have known each other for many, many years. I mean, I always love watching him play tennis. It's always super fun. We play obviously very differently. But he's one of the best guys. He always has amazing energy. He's one of the happiest people you'll ever be around."

"We lived in the same apartment complex for a few years, and I basically had to drive him around everywhere, had to leave him a few times because he was late. Got a lot of FaceTimes on 'How do I start the washer' and stuff. So we're quite close."

After a difficult few weeks on the court, Keys will have her sights set on finding her form in the coming months and qualifying for the WTA Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More