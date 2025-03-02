Madison Keys shares charming mirror selfie from Indian Wells as she gears up for first event after Australian Open triumph

Madison Keys has finally arrived at Indian Wells after keeping herself out of competition for almost a month. Ahead of the WTA 1000 event, Keys shared a picture to hint at her presence in California.

Ad

Madison Keys won her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, triumphing over defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set battle that lasted two hours and two minutes.

However, shortly after her victory, the American took a break from competition and is expected to return for the Indian Wells on March 7, as the WTA 1000 event kicks off with the Round of 62 matchups.

Madison Keys recently informed fans of her arrival at Indian Wells for the upcoming WTA 1000 event. On Saturday, she shared an adorable mirror selfie on her Instagram along with adding a location tag, confirming her arrival in California. Her outfit showcased an off-white top paired up with dark blue denims.

Ad

Trending

Madison Keys Mirror Selfie - Via Instagram

Notably, by reaching the finals of the Happy Slam, Keys set the record for the longest gap between a player's first two Grand Slam finals in the Open Era. With her victory, the 29-year-old American also became the fourth-oldest first-time Grand Slam champion in Open Era history.

Ad

Madison Keys attains career high ranking post debut Grand Slam win

Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity - Source: Getty

Madison Keys' Australian Open campaign not only awarded her with the debut Grand Slam glory but also helped her set a milestone in her career. After being on an undefeated streak of 12 matches, she earned enough points to set a new career high of 6th in the world.

Ad

The rankings changed this week after Elena Rybakina dropped from No. 5 to No. 7. She lost in the Abu Dhabi semifinals, where she was the defending champion. This resulted in Jessica Pegula's rise from No. 6 to No. 5 while Madison Keys rose from No. 7 to No. 6.

Keys first reached her previous career-high ranking of No. 7 back in 2016. However, she could only hold it for three weeks from October 10 to 30. She returned to that spot two weeks ago after winning the Australian Open. With her rise, players from the US attained a new record as it was the first time when three women (Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & Madison Keys) made it to the top 10 in WTA world rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback